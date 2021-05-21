Kanye West & adidas Drop the YEEZY 500 in “Tauple Light”
Following a release of the “Enflame” colorway, Kanye West and adidas return to the earthy, tonal look of the YEEZY 500 with a new “Taupe Light” colorway. This YEEZY 500 comes dressed in a light beige tone, slightly darker than the fan-favorite “Blush” colorway (which is making a return later this year). The “Taupe Light” hue dresses the suede and mesh panels as well as the adiPRENE sole unit, giving the shoe a trute monochromatic look.www.modern-notoriety.com