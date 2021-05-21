Kanye West & adidas Drop the YEEZY 500 in “Tauple Light”

With Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty returning to Adult Swim for its fifth season on June 20, we're jumping into our homemade TARDIS to head back to May 2019- a time that feels like a hundred years ago by now. That's when Harmon and Roiland offered rapper, artist, not-yet-presidential candidate, and "kindred spirit" Kanye West an "open invitation" to be on the popular animated series- even offering him an entire episode (more details here). Now we get to head back to the present, nearly two years-to-the-day when those comments were faced made- and guess what? Harmon has an update- and even after all this time, it sounds like it could still be a possibility.