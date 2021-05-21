newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

They all think they’re Indiana Jones in ‘Chasing the Thrill,’ a tale of a real-life treasure hunt

By Dennis Drabelle
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more memorable TV shows of my childhood was “The Millionaire.” In each episode, a fictional character received a million bucks, tax free, out of the blue. The drama, which ran from 1955 to 1960, centered on what the lucky stiff did with that windfall and how it changed his or her life. The donor, John Beresford Tipton — the best name for a plutocrat since Scrooge McDuck — withheld his identity from the recipient; the gift was supposed to be an anonymous rain of wealth, not an ego trip for the philanthropist.

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederick Law Olmsted
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasure Hunt#Yellowstone#The Chase#National Treasure#Book Lovers#Best Drama#Rocky Mountains#Santa Fe#Canadian#English#The Wall Street Journal#Renaissance#Athletic#Glory#Fantasy Sports#Scenery#Obsession#Clues#Gold Coins#The Gift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Indiana Jones
Related
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

Why devote a life to treasure hunting? Author Daniel Barbarisi digs in.

In 2017, Daniel Barbarisi found himself sucked into “an honest-to-God treasure hunt.”. It was the search for a chest full of jewels, gold coins, and artifacts hidden by eccentric art dealer Forrest Fenn, who had stashed his bounty somewhere in the Rocky Mountains in 2010, leaving only a poem and his memoir as clues to the whereabouts. When a friend told him about it, Barbarisi said, his first thoughts were mixed. “My dual impulses were ooh, I want to go be a treasure hunter, and oh my god there is an amazing story here,” he said. “I kind of couldn’t fathom that no one had written a book about it yet.”
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Treasuring Fenn's legacy

In his 90 years, Forrest Fenn was many things to many people. Art dealer. Author. Fighter pilot. Historian. Turns out, he also was in the business of dreams. Nearly a year after Fenn's treasure was discovered, it’s clear the fantasies of finding fortune and/or fame have not subsided for the thousands of people who remain fixated on the mystery and the man.
Books & Literaturecrimereads.com

Inside the Wild Hunt for Forrest Fenn's Hidden Treasure

My treasure-hunting partner, Beep, kept his eyes glued to the map. “Hear what?” he asked me without looking up. “It sounded like thunder,” I said, glancing up at the sky, which minutes before had been clear and blue and pristine. Now it was blackening, suddenly ominous. We were standing on...
Books & Literaturewyomingpublicmedia.org

Book Focuses On The Thrill Of The Forrest Fenn Treasure Hunt

Last summer, a modern day treasure hunt came to an end. New Mexico Art Dealer Forrest Fenn's chest of jewels, gold and pre-Columbian artifacts were found somewhere in Wyoming. Journalist Dan Barbarisi broke the news of the identity of the finder, while writing a book about the treasure hunt. He said Jack Steuf didn't feel joy or glory, but relief when he found the chest.
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Forrest Fenn? Treasure Hunt founder's art career explored

Who is Forrest Fenn? After a decade-long treasure hunt came to its conclusion, you might have questions about Forrest Fenn, the man behind the hunt. Let’s take a look at Forrest Fenn’s life and career. Who is Forrest Fenn?. Forrest Fenn was an art dealer who was claiming to have...
TV & VideosCBS News

"48 Hours": The treasure hunt that spiraled into a deadly frenzy

A decade-long treasure hunt with a prize estimated to be worth around $1 million forever changed the lives of those searching for it in the Rocky Mountains. "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil reports on this story for Saturday's new episode of "48 Hours." He joined "CBSN AM" to discuss.
Books & Literaturegearjunkie.com

How the Fenn Treasure Was Found: Author Chronicles Truth Behind Storied Hunt

Journalist and amateur treasure seeker Daniel Barbarisi tells us what he learned from the search for Forrest Fenn’s treasure and what it was like to hold it in his hands. For a little more than a decade, hundreds of thousands of people searched for a box of gold, jewelry, and rare coins hidden by the eccentric art dealer Forrest Fenn. In 2020, Fenn simply announced that the treasure had been found yet gave no details about its location or its finder.
Books & Literaturetufts.edu

A Deadly Hunt for Hidden Treasure

As Dan Barbarisi, A01, reached the crest of a hill in Yellowstone National Park in 2018, his heart started to race. “A stream the color of fire ran from the forest to our right, just past Restless Geyser, down into the Firehole,” he recalls in his new book, Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America's Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt, which came out May 18.
TravelHouston Chronicle

Book World: And the Grand Canyon just wasn't that great

- - - The first time Amber Share stumbled upon one-star reviews of national parks online, she was mystified. Was it possible that someone had visited the Grand Canyon - with all those majestic layers of red rock that had wowed her as a 10-year-old in 1999 - and seen only "a very, very large hole"? But confusion quickly gave way to possibility. Share, an illustrator with a passion for hand-lettering, began creating gorgeous poster-style depictions of the parks overlaid with the discordant words of unimpressed reviewers and posting them on Instagram. The account - Subpar Parks - took off.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

A new game in production stage in the "Indiana Jones" franchise?

Following a cult classic movie "Indiana Jones and the raiders of the lost arc", made in 1981, a new fandom and franchise were created. The movie catapulted its actors into stardom and revived the adventure genre, in both movies and videogames. The first game published by the title Raiders of...
Paso Robles, CAkprl.com

Indiana Jones Hat For Sale 5.24.2021

The hat worn by Harrison Ford in the movie “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” is up for sale. It’s included in an auction with entertainment memorabilia. June 29th the hat will go up for sale. It’s expected to draw $150-250 thousand dollars. It’s one of 1300 items on the auction block.
TV Seriesiowapbs.org

Dome-Headed Dinosaur/Treasure Hunt

"Dinosaur Train" is an animated series for 3-to-6 year olds. The series features a curious young T-rex named Buddy who, together with his adopted Pteranodon family, takes the Dinosaur Train to meet, explore, and have adventures with all kinds of dinosaurs and prehistoric creatures.
Wisconsin Statespectrumnews1.com

Solving a Wisconsin ‘Indiana Jones’-worthy mystery

BELOIT, Wis. — This year marks the 40th anniversary of the first "Indiana Jones" film and a former Rock County professor has bragging rights for discovering a secret behind the man many historians credit as the indirect model for the adventurer. "To me, it was just another kind of puzzle...
Books & Literaturetribnow.com

The real treasures are not the things

— From an early 20th Century poem by Lady Mary Montgomerie Currie writing under the pseudonym Violet Fane. I used to run across the old black-and-white photo and dime store autograph book every so often. When I did, my thought was always the same. Why didn’t I save just a snippet of information as to their origin all those years ago? “No problem, you’ll remember,” said the deceptive little voice in my head.