They all think they’re Indiana Jones in ‘Chasing the Thrill,’ a tale of a real-life treasure hunt

In 2017, Daniel Barbarisi found himself sucked into “an honest-to-God treasure hunt.”. It was the search for a chest full of jewels, gold coins, and artifacts hidden by eccentric art dealer Forrest Fenn, who had stashed his bounty somewhere in the Rocky Mountains in 2010, leaving only a poem and his memoir as clues to the whereabouts. When a friend told him about it, Barbarisi said, his first thoughts were mixed. “My dual impulses were ooh, I want to go be a treasure hunter, and oh my god there is an amazing story here,” he said. “I kind of couldn’t fathom that no one had written a book about it yet.”