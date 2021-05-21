They all think they’re Indiana Jones in ‘Chasing the Thrill,’ a tale of a real-life treasure hunt
One of the more memorable TV shows of my childhood was “The Millionaire.” In each episode, a fictional character received a million bucks, tax free, out of the blue. The drama, which ran from 1955 to 1960, centered on what the lucky stiff did with that windfall and how it changed his or her life. The donor, John Beresford Tipton — the best name for a plutocrat since Scrooge McDuck — withheld his identity from the recipient; the gift was supposed to be an anonymous rain of wealth, not an ego trip for the philanthropist.www.washingtonpost.com