Longview, TX

Longview plumbers finally on normal schedule after snowstorm

By Bob Hallmark
KLTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas plumbers are finally catching up with regular service calls, three months after the massive winter freeze. The February winter storm froze thousands of pipes across East Texas and had plumbers working seven days a week. Plumbers in Longview like ‘Parker Plumbing’, are now...

www.kltv.com
