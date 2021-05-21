newsbreak-logo
Eugene, OR

New COVID rules leave businesses with tricky decision: Verify vaccination or stay masked

Register-Guard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore relaxed mask and social distancing guidance for fully vaccinated people leaves many with questions — and doesn't change anything for others. New mask guidance was released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, allowing fully vaccinated people to not wear masks and socially distance in most situations. Gov. Kate Brown quickly followed with an announcement that fully vaccinated Oregonians no longer need to wear masks or social distance in most public spaces.

