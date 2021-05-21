New COVID rules leave businesses with tricky decision: Verify vaccination or stay masked

The UK’s decision to delay the administration of second Covid vaccinations has been vindicated by new research which suggests that the policy saves more lives than the standard dosing schedule.Delaying the second dose so that more people can receive a first shot could reduce deaths by up to a fifth, according to new modelling from US experts.Published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), one example showed that if a first dose offered 80 per cent protection against Covid, deaths fell to 207 per 100,000 people if the second dose was delayed. This compared with 233 deaths if people received...