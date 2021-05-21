Congress May Refocus on States’ Taxation of Digital Commerce

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Cindy Axne is sponsoring a bill designed to force big corporations to disclose how many jobs they outsource to other countries and if they’re using so-called tax havens in other countries to avoid paying U-S taxes. The measure cleared the House Financial Services Committee and similar legislation has been introduced in the Senate. The Iowa Democrat said, “In 2017, U-S corporations booked 32-billion dollars of profits in Bermuda despite having 547 employees there.” She says that’s 32 billion in profits that they’re not paying taxes on. Axne complains that large, multinational corporations are avoiding taxes while Main Street businesses are paying taxes and they’re struggling to make ends meet. Her bill would require corporations with shareholder to publicly disclose details about operations on a country-by-country basis.