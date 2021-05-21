newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress May Refocus on States’ Taxation of Digital Commerce

bloombergtax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Week in Wayfair: The world of e-commerce selling is still adapting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s groundbreaking 2018 ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, which permitted states to impose tax collection duties on remote retailers based on economic activity rather than physical presence. A Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board lobbyist addressed rising federal concerns about state tax “overreach” post-Wayfair, Colorado considered pushing back its destination sourcing rule deadline for small retailers, and Washington state issued guidance on taxation of food delivery services.

news.bloombergtax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Corporation Tax#U S Congress#State Services#Digital Commerce#Wayfair#The U S Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Economic Activity#Federal Concerns#Federal Lawmaker Concerns#E Commerce Selling#Tax Collection Duties#Food Delivery Services#Remote Retailers#Guidance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Sales Tax
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reason.com

How Congress Could Cement State-Level Progress on Occupational Licensing Reform

Occupational licensing is supposed to protect consumers from harm, but often it seems to do little more than protect licenseholders from would-be competitors. That was certainly the case in North Carolina, where a licensing board created to regulate dentistry tried to protect dentists from losing business to teeth-whitening services. After the Federal Trade Commission got involved, the U.S. Supreme Court eventually ruled in 2015 that the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners had overstepped its authority.
PoliticsTax Foundation

States Consider Digital Taxes Amidst Conflicting Rationales

Digital advertising, social media, and data tax proposals have been introduced in nine states following enactment of Maryland’s digital advertising tax, which has since been postponed a year due to administrative and legal challenges. Motivations for these taxes vary, from misperceptions that there is currently a tax loophole to a...
Congress & Courtsmix929.com

U.S. Senators back $46 billion in financial relief for Postal Service

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A bipartisan group of 20 U.S. senators on Wednesday released legislation to provide the cash-strapped U.S. Postal Service (USPS) with $46 billion in financial relief over 10 years. The House of Representatives Oversight and Reform Committee voted unanimously to approve companion legislation last week. The legislation would...
Congress & CourtsUrban Milwaukee

Senator Baldwin, Congresswoman Jayapal Introduce Bicameral Legislation to Reverse Trump Administration Move to Silence Workers in Corporate America

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07) today introduced bicameral legislation that would reverse a final rule from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to limit retirement plans from voting on corporate proxies and undermine workers’ voices in the public companies where they invest.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

House Panel Advances Axne’s Tax Haven and Offshoring Transparency Bill

(Washington, DC) — Congresswoman Cindy Axne is sponsoring a bill designed to force big corporations to disclose how many jobs they outsource to other countries and if they’re using so-called tax havens in other countries to avoid paying U-S taxes. The measure cleared the House Financial Services Committee and similar legislation has been introduced in the Senate. The Iowa Democrat said, “In 2017, U-S corporations booked 32-billion dollars of profits in Bermuda despite having 547 employees there.” She says that’s 32 billion in profits that they’re not paying taxes on. Axne complains that large, multinational corporations are avoiding taxes while Main Street businesses are paying taxes and they’re struggling to make ends meet. Her bill would require corporations with shareholder to publicly disclose details about operations on a country-by-country basis.
Foreign Policydallassun.com

U.S. Senate seeks funds for technologies to counter Chinese

The U.S. Senate voted 86-11 on May 17 to bring to the floor a bill authorizing more than $110 billion in technology research, in a bid to counter China. If approved, the Endless Frontier Act would direct $100 billion for research, commercialization of research, along with education and training programs in key technology areas, such as artificial intelligence.
Congress & Courtsrealclearpolicy.com

Congress Needs to Help Reform US Postal Service

Congress should be productive in the effort to reform the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) after providing billions in aid over the past year. There are obvious structural problems at the Postal Service that can only be addressed by Congress. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is asking for Congress to help him reform an institution that lost $10 billon last year with more losses expected in the future.
Sharon, NHValley News

Twin State delegation hails earmarks’ Leahy-led return to Congress

SHARON — Twin State lawmakers are touting the return of earmarks as a tool that will help Congress direct aid to local communities that may otherwise struggle to fund priorities. Earmarks, or home-state projects inserted into spending bills, were banned a decade ago when Republicans took control of the House...
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein, Joe Manchin, Ron Wyden, and Maria Cantwell Introduce Legislation to Help Prevent Catastrophic Wildfires

May 22, 2021 - Washington - Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) reintroduced. legislation that would help prevent the blistering and destructive infernos from destroying homes, businesses and livelihoods and becoming more frequent as the climate crisis grows. (Left) Senator Dianne Feinstein...