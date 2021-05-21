Short sellers keep targeting SPACs — even as the sector’s stock prices seem ‘relatively stable’

Shares of CarLotz Inc. took a 15.5% dive toward a record low on heavy volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the used vehicle consignment company slashed its full-year outlook for revenue, vehicles sold and gross profit, after its profit-sharing corporate vehicle sourcing partner "paused" consignments to the company. Trading volume swelled to 13.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 4.2 million shares. The company said the sourcing partner accounted for more than 60% of the cars sold and sourced in the first quarter, and less than half of the cars sold and so far in the...