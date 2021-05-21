newsbreak-logo
Short sellers keep targeting SPACs — even as the sector’s stock prices seem ‘relatively stable’

By Christine Idzelis
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Investors are actively betting against special-purpose acquisition companies, even as stock prices in the sector appear to have stabilized over the past month, according to S3 Partners.

