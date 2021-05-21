The 2021 Gaza War Was a Disaster for Everyone Except the Leaders Who Started It

“No, there is no war; there is fighting,” Israel’s former Prime Minister Ariel Sharon once told an interviewer in 2001, in the midst of the second intifada. “There are daily shooting attacks, roadside bombs, mortar fire. But there is no war in the way that we have known war previously, where the danger is existential and the whole nation is involved.” In other words, the violence was a regrettable but manageable long-term state of affairs, rather than a distinct rupture.