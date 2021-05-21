Can We Finally End School Segregation?

I always had a sense of wanting to help others. I knew going into college that I wanted to help my community and it was important to me to have the biggest impact I could possibly have in my lifetime. That was my north star. I was overly involved in extracurricular activities in college, all helping organizations. It was my outlet and a way for me to narrow down my passion. It wasn’t until I found Students For Education Reform (SFER) that I knew that I had found my life’s work. Seeing as I was overly involved, one of the community organizers asked me, “are you going to be able to change the world in our lifetime?” I said “no.” She pushed my thinking and asked me a follow up question, “then who?” It was clear to me that I needed to invest in our future generations. However, for them to be able to be the best contributors to society, they needed access to high quality higher education. This was something that wasn’t happening for so many in my community. It was an injustice, a modern civil rights movement.