Switchbacks FC geared up for home opener at Weidner Field

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Weidner Field is now open for the public and fans will be able to experience the fun Friday night as Switchbacks FC is hosting rival New Mexico United in the new stadium.

Switchbacks President Nick Ragain believes this is the beginning of an exciting ride for fans, staff, and the players.

"This will be our first official regular-season USL Championship match, the culture we are hoping to build in and around the game before and after the game is not only a big deal for us, but for all of downtown," said Ragain.

The $42 million dollar stadium is not only featuring up to 8,000 seats, they are also the only stadium in the world to have the first approved FIFA Corkonut field in the world.

The field was installed by Sprinturf at the beginning of March, with a price tag of about $750,000. The Corkonut turf is made up of coconut fiber and cork infill by Greenway, according to Ragain. The turf mimics real grass and Ragain says it makes for a better playing field.

Fans can also expect a plethora of food options at the stadium and can even order food and tickets from the Switchbacks FC App. The app is part of their digital touchless experience platform.

"Fans coming out to the stadium today can expect fun music, engaging sounds, sights, fireworks, an exciting game on the field, great food, and just a great experience downtown, a lot of energy," said Ragain.

This is one of the biggest days in Switchbacks FC history, not only are they opening their season against a top team, New Mexico United (1-1-1), they are also doing it on their own field.

"You only get to open a new stadium or a new venue a couple of times in your career if you are lucky and we have a really special opportunity tonight and to do it against our rival just makes it that much better," said first-year Head Coach of the Switchbacks Brendan Burke.

New Mexico United is coming off a home-opener 3-1 victory against Austin Bold FC, while the Switchbacks FC are fresh from a 4-0 win against Sporting Kansas City II last Friday.

Ragain is hoping for these games to become more than a game, but a tradition for fans. He said he hopes for people to march down to the stadium on game day "and bring that energy that people enjoy being a part of with professional soccer."

For tickets, you can download the Switchbacks FC App. If you buy a single-game ticket for tonight's match-up, you can also get a regular-season ticket for another game.

For parking, Switchbacks staff recommend parking in the N. Cimarron parking garage. It's recommended to get there early, gates at the stadium open at 6 p.m.

