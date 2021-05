Orange cestrum – Cestrum aurantiacum is a semi-tropical plant in the nightshade family (tomatoes) native to Guatemala. The flowers are in shades of orange or yellow,. and can bloom from early summer through fall. The clusters of small tubular blooms are sweet smelling. In central Arkansas, they have survived in a container outside for me for several years. This year, they did not come back. I have heard that plants that were in the ground, died to the soil line, but have started growing again. They will do well in full sun to partial shade. Mine bloomed beautifully each year with only morning sun.