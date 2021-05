UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he would consider moving up to middleweight if Marvin Vettori beats Israel Adesanya at UFC 263. Usman is coming off of an amazing KO win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 to pick up his 14th straight UFC win and come within two victories of tying Anderson Silva’s promotional record for most consecutive victories. He has been talking about making a quick turnaround for this summer and taking on Michael Chiesa or Colby Covington next, but as of right now we are still waiting for the UFC to announce Usman’s next fight. He took no damage against Masvidal and seems destined for another fight in the coming months.