To accelerate net-zero, commit early but decide late

Investors support Shell's strategy for net-zero emissions despite backlash. Nearly 89% of shareholders at Shell's annual investor meeting on Tuesday voted in favour of the oil and gas company's strategy to achieve a net-zero emissions business by 2050, the Financial Times reports. Despite this success, the firm is also "confronted by growing support for activists' demands to set more ambitious targets", the newspaper adds. It notes that a separate resolution by Dutch shareholder activist group Follow This calling for Shell to set more "inspirational" targets attracted the support of 30% of shareholders, although such resolutions require 75% to pass. According to the Times, Follow This "insists that Shell's goals are not consistent with achieving the Paris climate accord, in part because it lacks near-term targets for absolute emissions reductions". The Guardian notes that this "significant shareholder rebellion" came on the day that the International Energy Agency (IEA) published its net-zero pathway, in which all exploration for new oil and gas fields stops this year to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. It quotes Charlie Kronick, a senior climate finance adviser for Greenpeace UK, who notes that Shell's plans would increase gas production by 20% by 2030, "contravening the advice of the IEA". Reuters states that, under its current plans, Shell intends to increase its investment in low-carbon energy sources in the coming years, "but at least 75% of its spending will continue to go towards oil and gas". In Bloomberg's coverage, it says that the oil giant also acknowledged its green strategy is complicated by its "spill-prone operations in Nigeria".