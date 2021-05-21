newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

To accelerate net-zero, commit early but decide late

By Katherine Radeka
Fast Company
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA growing number of major companies are following the lead of Amazon, Microsoft, and Google to set aggressive targets for achieving net zero carbon emissions in their businesses. To hit those commitments, companies need to make important decisions about where to focus the time, energy, and money they have to invest in sustainability.

www.fastcompany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Infrastructure#Solar Technologies#Solar Energy#Lead Investments#Alternative Energy#Oxford University#Net Zero Targets#Net Zero Carbon Emissions#Key Technologies#Effective Solutions#Sustainability#Promising Solutions#Major Investments#Fast Decisions#Alternative Solutions#Commitment#Hydrogen#Real World Data#Battery Improvements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Solar Power
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
Related
IndustryWorld Economic Forum

This is how the steel industry is forging a path to net-zero

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. A revolution in steel production is within reach, with a range of solutions such as replacing coal with green hydrogen, near technological readiness. The Net-Zero Steel Initiative is finalising an industry-backed...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

These are the breakthroughs we need to achieve a net-zero world

Most net-zero commitments are due by the 2040s but the only way to meet them is if sector leaders work together to achieve transformational breakthroughs in the early 2020s. The emissions reductions achieved so far have been the easy wins; massive investment will now be needed to move from incremental to structural emissions cuts.
Industrymit.edu

Startup improving chemical separations wins MIT $100K competition

In America’s quest to slash greenhouse gas emissions, many have cited the chemical industry as one of the hardest to decarbonize. It’s a significant roadblock: Chemical separation alone is responsible for up to 15 percent of the U.S.’s total energy usage. Osmoses, a startup trying to dramatically increase the efficiency...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

How nature can help carbon-intensive companies meet their net-zero commitments

For hard-to-abate sectors like transport, energy and aviation, tropical forests are a key tool for setting and following through on ambitious net-zero climate commitments. The new LEAF Coalition offers a high-integrity platform for public-private co-investment in forests at the scale necessary to support Paris Agreement targets. Nature-based solutions need greater...
IndustryBBC

Move to net-zero 'inevitably means more mining'

The public will need to accept greater mining activity if the world is to meet the challenge of going green. Resource experts say the current supply of various metals and minerals cannot support a global economy producing net-zero carbon emissions. Extraction rates have to be raised, the scientists argue, if...
Environmentcheckout.ie

Compass Group Ireland Commits To Net Zero By 2030

Compass Group Ireland has announced a commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, in line with U.N. targets to limit global temperature rises to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The group has launched a €1 million investment fund to support the development of carbon reduction and sustainable food production...
Energy Industrycarbonbrief.org

Investors support Shell’s strategy for net-zero emissions despite backlash

How unprecedented was the February 2021 Texas cold snap?. Investors support Shell’s strategy for net-zero emissions despite backlash. Nearly 89% of shareholders at Shell’s annual investor meeting on Tuesday voted in favour of the oil and gas company’s strategy to achieve a net-zero emissions business by 2050, the Financial Times reports. Despite this success, the firm is also “confronted by growing support for activists’ demands to set more ambitious targets”, the newspaper adds. It notes that a separate resolution by Dutch shareholder activist group Follow This calling for Shell to set more “inspirational” targets attracted the support of 30% of shareholders, although such resolutions require 75% to pass. According to the Times, Follow This “insists that Shell’s goals are not consistent with achieving the Paris climate accord, in part because it lacks near-term targets for absolute emissions reductions”. The Guardian notes that this “significant shareholder rebellion” came on the day that the International Energy Agency (IEA) published its net-zero pathway, in which all exploration for new oil and gas fields stops this year to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. It quotes Charlie Kronick, a senior climate finance adviser for Greenpeace UK, who notes that Shell’s plans would increase gas production by 20% by 2030, “contravening the advice of the IEA”. Reuters states that, under its current plans, Shell intends to increase its investment in low-carbon energy sources in the coming years, “but at least 75% of its spending will continue to go towards oil and gas”. In Bloomberg’s coverage, it says that the oil giant also acknowledged its green strategy is complicated by its “spill-prone operations in Nigeria”.
SoftwareTimes Union

Intertrust and Emitwise Partner to Accelerate the Corporate World's Transition to Net Zero Carbon

The combination of Emitwise’s carbon accounting platform with Intertrust’s data rights management technology enables seamless, scalable and governed reporting of carbon emissions for large enterprises. LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Emitwise, the carbon accounting platform helping companies automate the measurement, reporting and reduction of carbon emissions, have...
EnvironmentPOLITICO

IEA lays out narrow road to net-zero

With help from Aitor Hernández-Morales, Catherine Boudreau and Anthony Adragna. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Carsajot.com

zero-emission trucks hit market at accelerating rate, boast impressive ranges

New data & analysis from CALSTART’s Drive to Zero tracks zero-emission commercial vehicle model offerings globally. The biggest zero-emission (ZE) trucks are hitting the market at an accelerating rate. The number of available and announced models of new ZE heavy-duty trucks is expected to grow from 40 to 71 in the United States, Canada, China and Europe between 2020 and 2023 - a nearly 80 percent increase over just three years. During the same time period, the number of ZE commercial vehicles on the market in the United States, Canada, China and Europe is expected to grow nearly 30 percent, with 468 models on the market in 2020 and 606 models projected for 2023.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Keysight Technologies Commits to Net Zero Emissions by End of 2040

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has announced that it will achieve net zero emissions in its operations by end of fiscal year 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s timeline.
EnvironmentDiversityInc

TIAA Commits to Achieving Net-Zero Carbon by 2050

Originally published at tiaa.org. TIAA ranked No. 9 on The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list in 2021. TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions, has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions in its General Account by 2050. The $280 billion insurance investment account that supports the flagship TIAA Traditional annuity will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of its investments and balance any remaining emissions with investments that remove carbon.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Strike Energy commits to net-zero 2030

The Australian explorer has committed to being net-zero against its scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2030 via its integrated downstream strategy. Sydney-listed Strike Energy on May 14 announced its commitment to net-zero scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and its aspiration to become Australia’s first integrated energy company to deliver full-scope 3 offsets.
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

Net zero is transforming clean energy procurement

"Net zero" is eating all other corporate climate language. Two years ago, I regularly saw headlines about corporate renewable energy targets in my daily diet of newsletters and PR pitches. Now those announcements are rare. Corporations are all about net-zero goals. While the name may be different, fundamentally the strategy...
TrafficSanta Maria Times

Guest Commentary: Zero net carbon transportation will save money and create jobs

A cascade of countries is committing to net zero carbon emissions by mid-century, but there is one inconvenient fact: Greenhouse gas emissions from transportation are increasing. That’s problematic because transportation is the largest emitter in the United States and many other countries. To address this challenge, the state of California...
RetailGreenBiz

Who are net-zero leaders and laggards in food?

We’re seeing so many new ideas and initiatives in sustainable food right now that it’s easy to forget to ask how the sector as a whole is doing. Unilever, PepsiCo, General Mills, Nestlé, Danone and others are leading on climate with ambitious plans around regenerative agriculture, emissions reductions and carbon labeling. But what about the food system companies that aren’t making headlines?
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

Infrastructure, green finance and net zero

I have to admit, as someone who didn’t hold out much hope for huge, progressive climate policy under President Joe Biden, I’m impressed. Who knew a 78-year-old career politician and lifelong moderate would wave his magic wand and turn boring old infrastructure into a long-overdue national plan to tackle the climate crisis?
Energy Industrysunflower-alliance.org

Strategic Reflections on the IEA Net Zero Report, May 25

The International Energy Agency released a critical report this week that said there is no need for investment in new fossil fuel supply in our net zero pathway. This huge and important shift has major implications for many of our campaigns. The Global Gas and Oil Network is pleased to invite you to a GGON Network roundtable to discuss the report and what it means.