Wallingford, CT

Wallingford library to kick off community initiative exploring identity and race

By Lauren Takores, Record-Journal staff
Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 5 days ago
WALLINGFORD — A new initiative kicks off next week encouraging the community to come together and answer questions about race, culture and identity. The Wallingford Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee, Wallingford Public Schools and the Wallingford Public Library have planned a variety of activites inspired by the book “Tell Me Who You Are: Sharing Our Stories of Race, Culture, & Identity,” with people of all ages sharing their stories, listening to each other and celebrating what makes people unique as individuals and as town residents.

