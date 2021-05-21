The Best Garmin GPS Running Watches

This will be the first wearable from Samsung to use Google’s Wear OS platform, and according to SamMobile, they have heard that it won’t be the Wear OS that you might have seen from other smartwatches. Instead, Samsung is expected to throw on their own skin on it in the form of One UI 3.x. This is said to be an entirely new version of One UI, but we have no idea how it will look like, at least for now.