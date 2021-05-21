newsbreak-logo
The Best Garmin GPS Running Watches

By Jeff Dengate
RunnersWorld
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there are plenty of companies making great GPS running watches—including Apple, Polar, and Coros—Garmin remains the dominant brand in the category. It’s basically the Kleenex of GPS running watches. The company has been making wrist-based run trackers since 2003, when it launched the Forerunner 101, a giant pill-shaped watch that did little more than track your distance, time, and pace. In the two decades since, it’s built out an entire lineup with models for every kind of runner.

