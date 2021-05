After 17 years, it is here. Viewers around the world had cried out for it. There were endless rumours and hoaxes. But now, at a time when it feels like no one’s really asking for it anymore, it has finally happened. The Friends reunion is upon us. This week, the trailer dropped for a one-time-only rehash of the sitcom about a run-of-the-mill group of twenty-somethings in New York. The show’s original stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, will join none other than James Corden in an hour-long, unscripted HBO Max special, to reminisce on old times, play Friends...