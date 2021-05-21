newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

How Covid vaccine developer Dr. 'Kizzy' Corbett convinced a hesitant family to get their shots

By Tod Perry
Upworthy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica is on the threshold of having 50% of adults fully vaccinated from COVID-19. However, the number of daily doses administered is down about 48% from a peak rate of nearly 3.4 million per day in mid-April. A big reason for this is vaccine hesitancy. Around 30% of Americans are...

www.upworthy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Kizzmekia Corbett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Doses#Patient Care#Breast Health Care#Americans#The Coronavirus Vaccines#Immunopathogenesis#Karimah#Msnbc#Black#Nurse Abate#Bartram Trail High School#Covid Vaccine#Dr Corbett#Vaccine Hesitancy#Daily Doses#Dr Fauci#Dr Anthony Fauci#Covid 19 Infections#Herd Immunity#Developers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Walgreens
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
ScienceWZZM 13

Dr. Fauci 'not convinced' coronavirus developed naturally

WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top immunologist who lead the COVID-19 response in the United States, said he's "not convinced" that the deadly virus was naturally developed and encouraged further investigation into its origins. During a Poynter event earlier this month, Fauci was asked by PolitiFact managing editor Katie...
Public HealthVanity Fair

Will the Great Unmasking Convince Vaccine Holdouts to Get Their Shots?

The message may have come as a surprise, but it was nevertheless clear: The vaccines work, and getting one is your ticket back to normal life. After more than a year of masking up, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced that Americans who have been fully vaccinated can safely ditch their face-coverings in most public places, including indoors, where the virus is most likely to spread. For many who have spent the last year and change adhering to officials’ often-conservative guidelines, which until recently still called for mask-wearing outdoors, the dramatic shift is sure to be met with caution. But it is also a large, welcome step toward normalcy—and, potentially, the strongest incentive offered yet for those who have still yet to get vaccinated to do so. “I’ve said many times,” President Joe Biden said in the Rose Garden Thursday. “As tough as this pandemic has been, we will get through it.”
KidsHartford Courant

They aren’t anti-vaxxers, but some parents are hesitant to have their kids get the COVID-19 vaccine

On May 4, Dr. Hina Talib, who goes by the handle @teenhealthdoc on Instagram, asked the parents among her 33,000 followers if they were hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine for their 12- to 15-year-olds, and if so, why. Talib, who is a physician in the adolescent medicine division at Children’s Hospital at Montefiore in New York, was surprised to get 600 messages filled with questions and concerns.
WorldTelegraph

How to persuade your vaccine-hesitant friend to get the Covid jab

The Government has announced an acceleration of the vaccination programme as a response to the rise of the Indian variant, with Boris Johnson urging anyone who is eligible, but not yet vaccinated, to come forward for the vaccine. But how should you persuade a vaccine-hesitant friend or relative to get...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

How to Talk to Someone Who’s Hesitant to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine

The vaccines are safe and effective, but some people have legitimate reasons for being cautious. For Dr. Gabriel Lockhart, a pulmonologist and critical care intensivist at National Jewish Health in Denver, the question of how best to approach loved ones who are vaccine hesitant hit very close to home. Lockhart,...
Pharmaceuticalsrand.org

How Truth Decay Is Fueling Vaccine Hesitancy

More than 150 million Americans—over half of U.S. adults—have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. But many people are hesitant to get the shot. A recent poll found that more than a quarter of Americans will not try to get vaccinated. Why are so many people opting out? The...
MinoritiesNew York Post

Black service members more hesitant to get COVID vaccine, study shows

Service members’ decisions on whether or not to get vaccinated vary significantly between different demographic groupings, according to a new military study. In addition to race, ethnicity, and age, researchers found that initiation of the vaccine process varied by branch of service, occupational specialty, and level of education. Between the...
Salt Lake County, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Health officials counting on local providers, community groups to reach those hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Edward Redd, physician and soon-to-be regional TV pitchman, doesn’t want to tell people they have to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I don’t believe that coercing people into getting vaccines, or coercing people into doing anything, is very helpful,” said Redd, a physician for the Bear River Health District and a former Utah legislator. “People have to arrive at their own conclusion using the information they’re able to gather. What I hope to do is get them good information and let them make their own decisions.”
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Volunteers are Convincing Hesitant San Diegans to get Vaccinated

Volunteers are canvassing in communities in San Diego County that may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Member of Universidad Popular, an organization centered around empowering Latino communities, partnered with Palomar Health to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at World Market Swap Meet in Escondido Sunday. “We found a...
WorldThe Guardian

How conspiracy theories led to Covid vaccine hesitancy in the Pacific

As Papua New Guinea grappled with a monumental outbreak of Covid-19 last month, prime minister James Marape became the first person in the country to receive a dose of the vaccine, sent in an emergency shipment from Australia. Prior to receiving the jab he had told people he would be...