How Covid vaccine developer Dr. 'Kizzy' Corbett convinced a hesitant family to get their shots

The message may have come as a surprise, but it was nevertheless clear: The vaccines work, and getting one is your ticket back to normal life. After more than a year of masking up, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced that Americans who have been fully vaccinated can safely ditch their face-coverings in most public places, including indoors, where the virus is most likely to spread. For many who have spent the last year and change adhering to officials’ often-conservative guidelines, which until recently still called for mask-wearing outdoors, the dramatic shift is sure to be met with caution. But it is also a large, welcome step toward normalcy—and, potentially, the strongest incentive offered yet for those who have still yet to get vaccinated to do so. “I’ve said many times,” President Joe Biden said in the Rose Garden Thursday. “As tough as this pandemic has been, we will get through it.”