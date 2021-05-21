newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Arab and Jewish medical staff in Israel unite to remind the world they are not enemies

By Annie Reneau
Upworthy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the world watches longstanding tensions between Israel and Palestine escalate into violence once again, it's good to be reminded that political conflicts are not a reflection of how average human beings feel about one another. Even when violent attacks take place among civilians, even when hate crimes happen, even when some people express their prejudices loudly and passionately, there are plenty of examples of people on opposite sides of those conflicts—people that the world views as enemies—who join hands to say, "This is not who or what we are to one another."

www.upworthy.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab World#Jews#Arabs#Hate Crimes#Palestine#Political Violence#Family Violence#Rambam Medical Center#Israeli#Rambam Health Care Campus#Solidarity#Muslims#Nurse Abate#Facebook#Bartram Trail High School#Arab Staff#Jewish Medical Staff#Enemies#Peaceful Coexistence#Religious Prejudices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastBBC

Israel: Jewish and Arab mobs spread violence

A man is pulled from his car by an angry mob and severely beaten near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv. As he lies motionless on the ground he is hit repeatedly in the head. The crowd eventually leaves him lying in the middle of the road. In Acre, a...
Middle EastBBC

Israel-Gaza violence dominates Arab media

The escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza dominates TV and press coverage in most of the Middle East, with an outpouring of anger and solidarity with the Palestinians expressed by social media users across the region. However, the news remains relatively low down the running order of Syrian TV...
Protestseurnews.net

In Israel, Jewish extremists stage pogroms across the country

Dozens of right-wing Jewish extremists are rioting in Bat Yam, attacking Arab-owned shops and vandalizing them. This is reported by the Times of Israel. Posts calling for participation in the riots have circulated on social media before. Bat-Yam Mayor Zwika Brot says police have arrested some young men. He says...
Middle EastNew York Post

Israel’s security service takes over probe of Jewish-Arab attacks

Israel’s Shin Bet security service has reportedly taken over the probe of a surge of communal ethnic violence between Jews and Arabs from the national police, calling the clashes “terror for all intents and purposes.”. The Haaretz daily said it obtained documents showing that police handed over to the agency,...
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Israel's 'mixed' Jewish-Arab cities pay price of conflict

For years, Jews and Arabs have lived together in the central Israeli city of Lod. This week everything fell apart, leaving a man dead, a synagogue torched and neighbours facing off in hatred. Intra-communal violence has flared in Israel as Jerusalem unrest has spiralled into a conflict in which the Islamist group Hamas has fired rockets from Gaza and Israel has launched air strikes. Amid the deadly escalation, tempers have flared and mob attacks have sparked warnings of a "civil war". In Lod, an industrial city near Tel Aviv with drab rows of grey homes with barred windows, 40 percent of the population is Arab, and tensions have exploded into violence for days.
Middle EastPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: Netanyahu raps 'anarchy' of Jewish-Arab fighting

JERUSALEM — (AP) — The Latest on confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians as Israel signals a widening military campaign:. JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is condemning the “anarchy” of Jewish-Arab violence in cities across the country after a day of tumultuous unrest. Netanyahu said Wednesday that “nothing justifies”...
AdvocacyVoice of America

Jewish and Arab Israelis Clash Inside Israel

The violence in Gaza and Jerusalem  is spilling over into communities across Israel. As Irris Makler reports for VOA from Jerusalem, there have been riots in a number of cities where Jews and Muslims live side by side, with the town of Lod near Tel Aviv experiencing the worst violence.
ProtestsBBC

Reservists called up to quell Jewish-Arab violence

A mother who fled the Israeli town of Lod, where Israeli Arabs have staged protests in sympathy with Palestinians in Jerusalem and Gaza, says she felt she had to leave her home after receiving "shocking" messages on a community WhatsApp group. Speaking to the BBC's Today programme, Tova Levy says...
Middle EastPosted by
Axios

Jerusalem crisis widens rift between Jewish and Arab Israelis

The crisis in Jerusalem and Gaza is fueling hostility and fear between Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel. Why it matters: This week has seen the worst inter-communal violence in Israel since the start of the Second Intifada in 2000. The state of play: Demonstrations organized by Israeli Arabs to...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Jewish Federation of OKC responds to violence in Israel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The Jewish Federation of Greater OKC has released a statement on the recent violence in Israel. "We strongly condemn the firing of rockets into Israel by the terrorist organization Hamas and affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself and its citizens," said the federation. "The targeting of civilians by Hamas is wrong and should be condemned by all; the rockets fired by Hamas damage the lives and homes of all living in the region, including Arabs."
Middle EastSlate

Israel Bombards Gaza as Jewish and Arab Mobs Clash on City Streets Nationwide

Israeli airstrikes stretched into their fourth day Thursday with intensified bombing overnight in Gaza, as Palestinian militants continued to fire rockets, and street riots between Jewish and Arab Israelis erupted in cities nationwide. Palestinian militants in Gaza fired hundreds of rockets at targets in Israel, the vast majority of which were intercepted by Israel’s defense system. The Israeli army said rocket fire has killed seven people, so far, including six Israeli civilians and one solider. Israel’s bombing campaign, on the other hand, has killed at least 83 Palestinians, including 17 children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Hundreds more Palestinians have been injured as of Thursday, the Eid al-Fitr holiday celebrating the end of Ramadan. Since the outbreak of the conflict, the use of force and the damage inflicted has been asymmetrical with Israeli defense forces using its vastly superior firepower to carry out an air campaign in military and residential areas of Gaza.
Worldsdjewishworld.com

Arab-Jewish Strife Repeats That of a Century Ago

LONDON, England — A century has passed and nothing has changed. It is a depressing thought that nothing seems to have changed in the last hundred years in regard to Arab/Jewish relations in Israel/Palestine. Almost exactly 100 years ago the Holy Land was riven by a series of Arab riots...
Middle EastBBC

Israel-Gaza: Conflict stalls Arab-Israeli rapprochement

The worsening conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is causing considerable embarrassment for those Arab governments that recently normalised relations with Israel. The much-trumpeted Abraham Accords - that saw the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan all sign agreements with Israel - were always going to be hostage to events on the ground. Now those events have descended into deadly violence, any further public warming of relations between the Arab states and Israel has been put on hold.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Jewish and Palestinian Nashvillians react to Israel-Gaza conflict

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The violent conflict between the Nations of Israel and Gaza is being felt half the world away and News4 spoke to some in the Jewish and Palestinian communities in the Midstate who are anxiously watching the developments overseas. The heavy airstrikes firing between Israel and Gaza...