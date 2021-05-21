newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

New research shows how many important links on the web get lost to time

By Mitchell Clark
The Verge
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quarter of the deep links in The New York Times’ articles are now rotten, leading to completely inaccessible pages, according to a team of researchers from Harvard Law School, who worked with the Times’ digital team. They found that this problem affected over half of the articles containing links in the NYT’s catalog going back to 1996, illustrating the problem of link rot and how difficult it is for context to survive on the web.

www.theverge.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Astley
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web Pages#Deep Links#Video Link#Tweet Pages#Social Networks#The New York Times#Harvard Law School#Nyt#Buzzfeed News#Nft#The Wayback Machine#Wikipedia#Dead Links#External Websites#Countless Reddit Threads#Context#Academic Journals#Marketers#Link Rot#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
BBC
News Break
Twitter
Related
Internetatlanticcitynews.net

Why is Digital PR Important for SEO and Link Building?

Link building is an important part of increasing the authenticity and credibility of your website and earning valuable SEO brownie points. One of the key strategies that you should be adopting for link building is digital PR. Google has been giving backlinks considerable weightage in the SEO parameters for any...
Internetinfodocket.com

Link Rot Research: “What the Ephemerality of the Web Means for Your Hyperlinks”

Our team of researchers at Harvard Law School has undertaken a project to gain insight into the extent and characteristics of journalistic linkrot and content drift. We examined hyperlinks in New York Times articles, starting with the launch of the Times website in 1996 up through mid-2019, developed on the basis of a data set provided to us by the Times. The substantial linkrot and content drift we found here reflect the inherent difficulties of long-term linking to pieces of a volatile Web. The Times in particular is a well-resourced standard-bearer for digital journalism, with a robust institutional archiving structure. Their interest in facing the challenge of linkrot indicates that it has yet to be understood or comprehensively addressed across the field.
Video Gamesuniversityofcalifornia.edu

Virtual reality warps your sense of time, research shows

Grayson Mullen was playing a virtual reality game at a friend’s house when, suddenly, he noticed that something very strange was happening. “I stopped playing the game, and I realized that I had no idea how much time had passed,” he recalled. “I was supposed to be taking turns with other people, and I was worried that I had played for too long because I couldn't even guess if it had been 10 minutes or 40 minutes.”
Cell PhonesHackRead

Why Web Application Security Is Important

Internet security is a complex and perpetually evolving process. However, its importance is undeniable, especially nowadays when ransomware, DDoS attacks, and online identity theft are common. But, unfortunately, the importance of safety in apps is often overlooked. Insufficient funding and safety negligence inevitably lead to economic and reputational losses. Most...
Mental Healthmakeuseof.com

Does Social Media Do More Harm Than Good for Society?

Media has always had the power to influence our society, but it wasn't until the social media boom that we saw it on this scale and magnitude. While it has potential for good, social media has been also been harmful to society because of how we use it. Here's how...
InternetWe Are Change

Facebook Whistleblowers Reveal Global Campaign to Censor Vaccine Hesitancy

Whistleblower organization Project Veritas has obtained internal documents from Facebook insiders detailing the company’s efforts to censor concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine. Leaked company documents provided by two whistleblowers detail Facebook’s plan to combat “vaccine hesitancy” (VH) worldwide via “comment demotion”. “They’re trying to control this content before it even...
InternetPoynter.org

Factually: Repeat misinformation offenders get their wings clipped on Facebook

Factually is a newsletter about fact-checking and misinformation from Poynter’s International Fact-Checking Network. Sign up here to receive it on your email every Thursday. Facebook announced Wednesday it would begin limiting the reach of individual users who repeatedly share posts flagged by members of its Third-Party Fact-Checking Program. (Fact-checkers are required to be signatories to the IFCN’s Code of Principles to participate in the program).
InternetPosted by
Fox News

O'Keefe: 'More to come' after Project Veritas release docs revealing Facebook censoring 'vaccine hesitancy'

Investigative journalist James O'Keefe reacted on "Hannity" on Monday to exclusive documents and interviews that were provided to his Project Veritas organization by two Facebook whistleblowers that purport to show the social media giant is using an algorithm to target users who disseminate messaging that runs counter to the company's political ideology – even if the comments being made are factually accurate.
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Secret Facebook document reveals the words that will get you banned - as users reveal they've been suspended for as little as calling a friend 'crazy' and sharing a Smithsonian story!

Facebook users have shared stories of receiving bans after jokingly calling their friend 'crazy', sharing a Smithsonian magazine story on tribal New Guinea and labelling someone 'sad'. The social media platform is understood to have internal guidelines which are not made public on moderation. In documents seen by The Wall...
Podcastwhatsnewinpublishing.com

9 ways newsrooms can incorporate more audio in their work

The ability to hear stories is essential for visually impaired audiences — and anyone who wants to consume content on the move. In 2021, the media platform with the highest weekly reach in the United States is audio. Data published last month by Nielsen revealed that radio — just one component of this medium — reaches 88% of U.S. adults each week, ahead of smartphone apps (85%) and TV (80%).
Public HealthEurekAlert

Research shows how people changed their behavior in response to COVID-19 guidance

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. When the United States issued national stay-at-home guidelines in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, mobility across the country dropped significantly. New research from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) demonstrates that people may be inclined to change their behavior in response to national guidelines, more than state and local policies.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Immunity to the Coronavirus May Last Years, New Research Shows

Two new studies show that immunity to the coronavirus may last for years and grows stronger after vaccinations, The New York Times reports. The key findings of the studies suggest that people who have contracted the virus and have been vaccinated will likely not need a booster shot. However, those who have received their jabs but have never tested positive for the virus may still need a booster. Both studies examined people who had been infected with the coronavirus about a year ago, and one of the studies found that certain cells will store the genetic information of the virus in bone marrow until it is needed to fight against infection. The other study, which is still under review, suggests that the aforementioned memory B cells grow stronger for at least another 12 months after initial infection.