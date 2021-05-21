newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

'They're here to stay': More ticks in Michigan this year than ever before

By Michael Martin
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30oBMw_0a7JEfDz00

An entomologist with Michigan State University says the number of ticks throughout the state has been increasing over the last year, particularly in West Michigan.

While there are five types of ticks found throughout Michigan, there are two that are most commonly found in the state—the American dog tick and the deer (or black-legged) tick.

Howard Russell, M.S., with the Department of Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences at MSU, says the prevalence of these two types of ticks has been steadily growing over the past decade.

“I get lots of calls from people who've never had ticks in their yards, or in their cabins up north, and now they can't put the kids or the dogs outside to play without having ticks come back in with them,” Russell told FOX 17 on Friday.

"Their numbers have been increasing over the last 10 years, and this year is worse than last year.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Bugwood.org
Example of an American Dog Tick

American Dog Tick ( Dermacentor variabilis )
-The most common tick in Michigan
-Have white markings on their backs that should be visible
-Can transmit Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and a few other tick-borne diseases
-Active from early May–November
-Will bite humans and pets

Deer Tick/ Black-Legged Tick ( Ixodes scapularis )
-Can spread potentially deadly Lyme disease
-Found most commonly on the western side of the state
-Often Found on forest vegetation, and along trails

Russell says the possibility of catching Lyme disease from a tick is very real in Michigan.

“We have several hundred cases of Lyme disease a year in Michigan," he said Friday. "And the stage that's most likely to transmit is the nymph stage, which occurs in July, and it's a very, very tiny tick.”

Herringa, Karie
Areas labeled 'known risk' identify counties in which ticks with Lyme Disease have been confirmed

All of the ticks found in Michigan are what's known as 'Three Host Ticks'— meaning they find at least three hosts to feed on throughout their typical life cycle.

Once they hatch from an egg (larval stage), they will typically find a mouse to feed on for a while, before dropping off.

From there, they will molt and turn into the nymph , eventually finding another host to feed off (usually another mouse, or larger animal).

Once it's had its fill on that animal, it will drop off and molt again, eventually becoming an adult .

“I think they're just a reality that we're all going to have to get used to,” Russell told FOX 17 on Friday.

Researchers from Columbia University and the University of Wisconsin have launched The Tick App in an effort to track ticks across the country. You can download the app to your phone to report ticks and see how bad they are in your own county.

You can find info about how best to avoid ticks, and remove them once they've attached themselves, at this website maintained by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Scripps

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Deer Tick#West Michigan#The Tick#Msu#Lyme Disease#American#Bugwood Org Example#Columbia University#Department Of Plant#Black Legged Tick#Pets Deer#Ixodes Scapularis#Disease Control#Forest Vegetation#Trails Russell#Kids#Soil#Larval Stage#White Markings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Michigan State University
Related
Michigan StateMichigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan's Public School Funding Higher Than Ever

Funding for Michigan's K-12 public schools is on course for a new all-time high of $16.5 billion in the current 2020-21 fiscal year. The amount is $3.8 billion higher than the K-12 funding level of 2011-12, which was the last year Michigan schools experienced a revenue decline, according to the Senate Fiscal Agency. Even after adjusting for inflation, Michigan's K-12 schools are bringing in about $1.9 billion more this year than they received in 2011-12.
Politicsdeseret.com

Michigan sees growing population of ticks

The state of Michigan is seeing a spike in its tick population as the summer nears, and experts are worried more people might get sick from the insects. Experts in the Kent County Health Department of Grand Rapids, Michigan, said there has been an uptick in the tick population — which could lead to more diseases for people, including Lyme disease, NBC affiliate WOOD-TV reports.
Michigan Statewkzo.com

Tick problems in Michigan are increasing

LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan residents who spend time outside are aware that the state’s problem with ticks has increased greatly. More reports of the insects have taken place, and while most ticks are just annoying, some are disease carriers, including the deer tick, which can carry Lyme Disease.
Michigan StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Michigan

The U.S. has reported more than 32.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 4, 2021. More than 570,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Michigan Statemichiganradio.org

Experts urge caution as Michigan experiences a tick boom

During this especially warm May here in Michigan, you may have noticed an uptick (pun intended) in the ticks you've pulled off your dog after they've been outside. Michigan is seeing an explosion of ticks this spring... which experts say could be due to especially warm weather. The two most...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Tick risk now widespread in Michigan

Warm weather is returning to Michigan, and so, too, is the risk from ticks. Experts say that ticks are not just an “up north problem” in Michigan anymore -- the arachnids have been on the move out of the woods for years now. Ticks are a growing problem in Michigan, showing up at soccer fields, parks, and even your own backyard.
Michigan StatePosted by
Michigan Advance

The silent majority: As Michigan begins to emerge from the pandemic after more than a year, those who followed the rules now speak out

These are the days of fragile hope. These days, when the vaccines are here and COVID cases skyrocketed last month but are falling, we talk about our coming returns: to offices we left long ago, to schools, to restaurants and friends’ houses and parents’ dining room tables. We think of hugging those we’ve known only […] The post The silent majority: As Michigan begins to emerge from the pandemic after more than a year, those who followed the rules now speak out appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan Statewdet.org

Why It’s Time To Reform or Repeal Michigan’s Bottle Return Law

Chad Livengood of Crain’s Detroit Business says without changes, bottle returns and recycling will continue to decline. In 1976, the state of Michigan approved the “bottle bill,” attaching a 10-cent deposit to returned bottles and cans. The act was introduced to prevent littering and encourage recycling, but in recent years rates of bottle returns have gone down.
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Tips for staying safe during Michigan’s tick boom

This spring is seeing a “tick explosion” in Michigan, causing alarm for many who spend time outdoors. Some, but not all, species of ticks that live in Michigan can harbor dangerous bacteria, viruses and parasites. The blacklegged tick, also called the deer tick, is perhaps the most well known, because it can carry Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease.
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

New facemask rules go into effect in Michigan -- What you need to know

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) adjusted its epidemic order as COVID-19 cases across the state slowly start to decline. The state is easing some of the requirements -- especially for those who are outside and vaccinated. The new COVID-19 Gatherings and Face Masks epidemic order will go into effect Thursday.