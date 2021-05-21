Kalamazoo Public Library locations in-person services resume June 1

Kalamazoo Public Library locations will reopen for in-person services after shutting its doors and switching to curbside service during the pandemic.

Starting June 1, patrons are welcome to visit the libraries in person and will once again have access to magazines, newspapers, video games, study rooms and iPads and Chromebooks.

Virtual programming and curbside service will still be available.

Kalamazoo Public Library officials released a list of mandates patrons will be expected to follow, including wearing a mask.

The libraries will operate at 50% capacity.

Along with reinstating in-person services, June 1 is also the first day to sign up for the KPL Summer Reading Challenge .

