newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo Public Library locations in-person services resume June 1

By Karie Herringa
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICEJu_0a7JEdSX00

Kalamazoo Public Library locations will reopen for in-person services after shutting its doors and switching to curbside service during the pandemic.

Starting June 1, patrons are welcome to visit the libraries in person and will once again have access to magazines, newspapers, video games, study rooms and iPads and Chromebooks.

Virtual programming and curbside service will still be available.

Kalamazoo Public Library officials released a list of mandates patrons will be expected to follow, including wearing a mask.

The libraries will operate at 50% capacity.

Along with reinstating in-person services, June 1 is also the first day to sign up for the KPL Summer Reading Challenge .

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Video Games#Public Services#Video Services#Kalamazoo Public Library#Kpl#In Person Services#Curbside Service#Mandates Patrons#Study Rooms#Doors#Chromebooks#Ipads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wayland, MIPosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Gun Lake Casino boosts starting minimum wage to $14

WAYLAND, MI — Gun Lake Casino is increasing its starting minimum wage for non-tipped positions to $14, an increase of more than 30%, as it seeks to hire over 200 people. “We recognize the value of recruiting and retaining top-tier talent at all levels of our organization. Providing the best starting wage in the area will continue to solidify our mission and demonstrate the appreciation we have for our valued team members,” Sal Semola, the casino’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement. “I applaud the Gun Lake Tribe for the continued investment into the local community and for their dedication to preserving Gun Lake Casino as a leading employer in the region.”
Kalamazoo, MIwmuk.org

Kalamazoo Seeks Election Feedback

The City of Kalamazoo wants feedback on its elections. During the pandemic last year, the City added new services. They included ballot drop boxes in several locations. Kalamazoo City Clerk Scott Borling says he hopes to hear from residents about how well those new services worked. "What services were most...
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Is Voting Fair in Kalamazoo? Voice Your Thoughts/Opinions Tonight

If you have thoughts and opinions about local, Kalamazoo elections then tonight is your chance to voice them. As reported by WoodTv News Channel 8, Kalamazoo City Commissioners are inviting residents in the community to voice their opinions about local elections, how easy it is to vote, whether or not people feel included and more. The meeting starts tonight at 5p.m.