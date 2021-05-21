Christie’s Auction of Warhol NFTs Raises Questions of Authenticity Among Experts

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. FOR A STRETCH OF MONDAY, THE RICHEST PERSON IN THE WORLD was the luxury goods magnate and art collector Bernard Arnault, according to Forbes, with a fortune totaling some $186 billion. Later in the day, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos narrowly took back the number one spot, as the value of their respective stock holdings moved. (Here’s the latest ranking.) The magazine reports that Arnault’s fortune has climbed an astounding $76 billion since March 2020, on the strength of shares of LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and other brands. Arnault and his wife, Hélène Mercier-Arnault, are mainstays on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list. The rival French art collector and luxury kingpin François Pinault , for the record, has had his fortune more than double since last March, according to Forbes. It is now $55 billion.