newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Christie’s Auction of Warhol NFTs Raises Questions of Authenticity Among Experts

By Angelica Villa
Posted by 
ARTnews
ARTnews
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a bid to attract crypto-wealthy buyers, Christie’s is collaborating with the Andy Warhol Foundation to stage an NFT sale comprising little-known digital art works from the Pop master’s archive. After the house announced the sale on Wednesday, some experts objected to it, claiming that the works being auctioned were essentially copies.

www.artnews.com
ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Cory Arcangel
Person
Noah Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Collecting#Auction House#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#Digital Art#Public Auction#Art Historians#Christie S Auction#Campbell Soup Cans#The Warhol Foundation#Commodore International#Propaint#The Andy Warhol Museum#Amiga#Carnegie Mellon#Frank Ratchye#Cnn#The Warhol Museum#The University Of Maine#Larva Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Economy
Related
Visual ArtCoinDesk

Christie’s Auction House Exec: NFTs Are the ‘Art World’s Napster’

Everywhere, according to panelists at a Tuesday discussion during CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference. Representatives from venerable British auction house Christie’s, the president of Time Magazine and prominent NFT collectors MetaKovan and Whale Shark laid out the bullish case for future NFT applications that could range from collectibles to proof of university degrees.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Biden Revamps Architecture Panel, Artist Jackie Matisse Dies, and More: Morning Links from May 26, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS NOMINATED FOUR PEOPLE to the Commission of Fine Arts, which advises on the design of federal buildings in Washington, D.C., NPR reports. The move, which will diversify its membership, comes a day after the president pushed out four members appointed by President Trump. Trump’s appointments had made the seven-member board all white and all male. The proposed new members are architects Peter Cook, Hazel Ruth Edwards, and Billie Tsien, and the designer and urbanist Justin Garrett Moore. The commission’s ousted chair, Justin Shubow, told Artnet News, “Nothing like this has ever occurred in the 110-year history of the fine arts commission.” Artnet notes that Shubow is involved with the National Civic Art Society, which took part in drafting a Trump executive order aimed at promoting neoclassical buildings. (That has since been revoked.) Shubow called Biden’s actions “an attack on classical architecture.”
Visual Artartfixdaily.com

Hugo Grenville - Juxtaposition & Composition | On View New York

(ARTFIXdaily.com) Findlay Galleries is pleased to announce the opening of the exhibition, Juxtaposition & Composition, showcasing the colorful portrait and landscape works by leading British Romantic painter, Hugo Grenville. This exhibition will open on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Findlay Galleries, New York. Grenville refers to himself as a romantic...
Entertainmentmutualart.com

One Blemish Among Asian Success for Christie’s and, Again, Basquiat

The mostly successful Hong Kong sales once more underlined the strength of Asian demand for art across the spectrum, and Basquiat is approaching his all time high. Jean-Michel Basquiat, Untitled (One Eyed Man or Xerox Face), 1982. Courtesy of Christie's. Christie’s held its Hong Kong marquee sales this week, with...
Visual Artartsy.net

Market Brief: Rashid Johnson’s Rise Continues with Major Art Basel in Hong Kong Sale

Last week, his large-scale, mixed-media-on-tile work Untitled Broken Crowd (2021) sold for $595,000 out of Hauser & Wirth’s booth at Art Basel in Hong Kong. The buyer: billionaire investor and mega-collector Liu Yiqian’s private museum in Shanghai, the Long Museum. The week before, Johnson’s large composition Anxious Red Painting December 18th (2020) hit the auction block at the marquee Christie’s evening sale in New York, with an estimate of $200,000 to $300,000. It ultimately sold for nearly 10 times its low estimate, or $1.95 million, smashing his previous record by about $800,000.
EconomyPosted by
ARTnews

Arnault Fortune Soars, Churchill Painting for Sale, and More: Morning Links from May 25, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. FOR A STRETCH OF MONDAY, THE RICHEST PERSON IN THE WORLD was the luxury goods magnate and art collector Bernard Arnault, according to Forbes, with a fortune totaling some $186 billion. Later in the day, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos narrowly took back the number one spot, as the value of their respective stock holdings moved. (Here’s the latest ranking.) The magazine reports that Arnault’s fortune has climbed an astounding $76 billion since March 2020, on the strength of shares of LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and other brands. Arnault and his wife, Hélène Mercier-Arnault, are mainstays on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list. The rival French art collector and luxury kingpin François Pinault , for the record, has had his fortune more than double since last March, according to Forbes. It is now $55 billion.
Visual ArtPosted by
InsideHook

Are These Andy Warhol NFTs Authentic? Depends Who You Ask.

When it came to ideas of celebrity and the connection between art and mass production, Andy Warhol was ahead of his time. He was also ahead of his time when it came to exploring digital art; in 1985, he began using a Commodore Amiga for some of his work. Now, the digital art of the 1980s is colliding with the digital art of the 2020s, by which we mean Andy Warhol NFTs are now a thing.
Artstheartnewspaper.com

Sotheby's American Art auction saw some prices soar, while Christie's remained more firmly grounded

Christie’s sale on 18 May was even keeled. Bidding for Rockwell Kent’s Frozen Lake, Alaska from 1918-19 (estimated at $300,000-$500,000) congealed stiff at $325,000, and so did most else, hitting mid-and-low estimates with precision. Only the other Rockwell— Norman—hit a Christie’s high with Jeff Raleigh’s Piano Solo from 1939. It sold for $2.9m against a $1.2m-$1.8m estimate. Another exception was a good but by no means exceptional Lake Sunapee, New Hampshire by Sanford Gifford. It had a $300,000-$500,000 estimate and sold for $662,500.
Visual ArtPosted by
Benzinga

Art Collector Claims Discovery Of Long-Lost Van Gogh Painting

The painting “Auvers, 1890” is “the greatest art find in 100 years,”according to collector Stuart Pivar, the New York Post reported. The painting, which is signed on the back by “Vincent,” is unusual for its size at 36 inches by 36 inches. It would be Van Gogh's largest work and his only one created in a square format if proven authentic.
Visual ArtPosted by
SlashGear

Warhol NFT auction opens Pandora’s Box on “original art”

Christies is set to auction several Andy Warhol digital works of art on the NFT blockchain. This would at first seem like the perfect opportunity to demonstrate how an NFT could be used to buy and sell art that would otherwise seem ephemeral. There’s just one problem: The files described by the auction are not the originals they profess to be – they couldn’t be.
Visual Artthedechained.com

Christie to Sell Andy Warhol’s Artwork as NFT

Another major development for the growing non-fungible token market, one of Britain’s oldest auction houses, Christie, will sell Andy Warhol’s artworks as NFT. Meanwhile, the reports suggest that the money is likely to go to the Warhol Foundation for fine arts. Warhol’s artworks were originally made in the 80s using...
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

UCCA Opens in Shanghai, Collector Claims van Gogh Find, and More: Morning Links from May 21, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. CRYPTO PRICES DROPPED THIS WEEK, and the jury is still out on the longevity of the non-fungible-token market, but those tokens certainly keep generating news. Model Emily Ratajkowski sold an NFT of a photo of herself for $175,000 through Christie’s, in a move inspired by the use of her image by the king of appropriation art, Richard Prince. Architecture Digest has the story. Model Kate Moss is getting in on the act as well. She’s currently auctioning a video of herself sleeping with the title Sleep With Kate, the Guardian reports. Andy Warhol made what has to be the most famous sleeping film of all time (with the late, great artist John Giorno as the subject), and as it happens, Warhol’s foundation is getting into NFTs. It’s offering five digital works that Warhol created on his Commodore Amiga in the 1980s as tokens.
InternetPosted by
ARTnews

Zwirner Goes Big Online, the Broad Reopens with Basquiat Display, and More: Morning Links from May 20, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. BLUE-CHIP DEALER DAVID ZWIRNER IS ROLLING OUT A NEW VERSION of his online-sales partnership program, Platform, today, and the New York Times has the story. First launched during the pandemic, Platform will now offer 100 works each month from around a dozen galleries with a click-to-buy model. Prices will max out at $50,000, and Zwirner will take a 20-percent cut of the participants’ sales. Galleries like Bridget Donahue, Night Gallery, and Bortolami are on board. Rival Larry Gagosian called it “a little bit of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. My advice to smaller galleries would be preserve your own identity and brand.” Zwirner’s position is that he’s helping artists and fellow dealers reach a wider audience, including people who do not visit galleries and art fairs.
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Basquiat Painting Sells for Over $50 Million in Sotheby’s Art Auction

As a segment of a three-part marathon of auctions, Sotheby’s wrapped up its Contemporary Art Evening Sale on Wednesday, May 12. The event brought in a grand total of $218.3 million in profits, but there was one star artwork that stood out among all the offerings. Jean-Michel Basquiat’s 1982 mixed media painting Versus Medici led the evening’s sales, selling for a whopping $50.8 million. The final bid on the artwork even topped its original high pre-sale estimate of $50 million.
Artsdecrypt.co

Sotheby’s 'Natively Digital' Auction to Feature Pak, CryptoPunks NFTs

CryptoPunks are hot property in the NFT world. Image: Sotheby's. Sotheby’s is hosting a dedicated group auction for NFTs next month. Works from Pak, Robert Alice, and the CryptoPunks collection are among the lots. NFTs from Pak and the CryptoPunks collection are among the lots being auctioned off next month...
Designmlbostoncommon.com

How ThankYouX Reimagined Fine Art For The Digital Age

Artist ThankYouX challenges our divisions of art in his use of NFTs, blending the physical and the digital. Before he was ThankYouX, he was simply Ryan Wilson, a kid living in a California suburb who’d sneak out and tag walls with graffiti. “My mom would see what I was drawing...