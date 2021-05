Quality Journalism for Critical Times A Florida sales-tax holiday on disaster supplies begins Friday, four days before the official start of what is expected to be another tumultuous hurricane season. Shoppers would be wise to stock up during the 10-day sales-tax holiday, in case Florida’s luck last year doesn’t hold for this season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, […] The post Sales-tax holiday on disaster supplies starts Friday ahead of active 2021 hurricane season appeared first on Florida Phoenix.