newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

This Week in Cars: Ford Unveils the Lightning, Biden Talks EV Infrastructure

By Annie White
CAR AND DRIVER
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Ford was distracting us all with the launch of the F-150 Lightning, GMC quietly confirmed one shocking detail about its own electric truck, the Hummer EV. The pickup version of that truck (it will also be available as an SUV) will weigh 9046 pounds, 2000 pounds more than a Silverado HD, at launch. GMC says that despite its massive footprint, the truck will reach 60 mph in less than three seconds. What a world.

www.caranddriver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Infrastructure#Ford Bronco Sport#Electric Cars#Ford Mustang#Used Cars#New Cars#Kia Cars#Gmc#The Hummer Ev#Sheetmetal Ford#Mercedes#Maybach#Cx 3 Micro#The United Auto Workers#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#Americans#Maskless#Times Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Cars
Country
Brazil
Related
CarsPosted by
Grist

Will the Ford F-150 Lightning turn Middle America onto EVs?

Imagine an electric vehicle driver. You’re probably picturing an environmentally minded baby boomer, kids grown up and moved away, behind the wheel of a bright blue Nissan Leaf somewhere in Connecticut. Or you’re visualizing a 40-something tech bro in San Francisco who just bought a flashy Tesla Model 3 because, well, he likes Elon Musk and he likes cars.
PoliticsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford F-150 Lightning EV Makes Surprise Appearance At Biden Event

The hotly anticipated electric Ford F-150 Lightning is scheduled to debut on Wednesday, May 19. Ford doesn't want to wait that long. During a special visit from President Biden at the company's Rouge plant in Dearborn, a silver truck parked in the background was identified as the new Lightning. Granted, it's not an up-close look but still, here's the real deal before you're supposed to see it.
Ford, KYhazard-herald.com

Biden seemingly enjoys driving new Ford F-150 Lightning

During an unscheduled stop at a Ford test sight after he toured the Rouge Factory May 18, President Joe Biden was given an opportunity to drive the new Ford F-150 Lightning prior to it's formal release to the public. Biden appeared driving fast in a grey-ish f-150 lightning truck. “This...
Dearborn, MIMichigan Daily

“The future will be made right here”: Biden talks electric cars, new jobs and climate crisis at Ford electric vehicle plant in Dearborn

U.S. President Joe Biden, a self-proclaimed “car guy,” spoke at the new Ford Motor Co. Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn Tuesday afternoon. Biden took a tour of the facility guided by members of United Auto Workers (UAW) and had the opportunity to sit in the new all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning truck before it was publicly revealed by Ford Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.
CarsAutoweek.com

The Ford F-150 Lightning Ushers EV Trucks to the Mainstream

The Ford F-150 Lightning will offer two batteries that the company estimates will produce 230 miles of range or 300 miles of range. The all-electric Ford F-150 will start at $39,974 before any tax credits affect that price. Ford will include an 80-amp charging station as standard with the Ford...
Politicsthedetroitbureau.com

Biden Visit Offers First Look at the New Ford F-150 Lightning

President Joe Biden isn’t the only one who’s beginning to unmask. During the Command-in-Chief’s visit to Detroit today, Ford Motor Co. pulled the covers off the F-150 Lightning, providing the public a first full look at the company’s first all-electric pickup truck. The president scheduled a visit to Detroit —...
CarsPickupTrucks.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning EV Debuts With Truck and Trick Capabilities

With the debut of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, we get our first look at Ford’s vision of an electrified pickup truck and it’s … decidedly normal. Rather than go the Tesla Cybertruck route, Ford gave the current F-150 a slight visual update in addition to mechanical and feature updates beyond the obvious battery-electric powertrain.
renewanews.com

Visiting Ford EV Center, Biden says, “The future of the auto industry is electric”

This week, President Joe Biden visited the Ford Motor Company Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, getting a preview of the all-electric version of their F-150 pickup truck, the highest-selling vehicle in the country. The future of the auto industry is electric,” said President Biden. There’s no turning back. …Brought to you by: EV Driven.
Carsrenewanews.com

F-150 Lightning, Ford EV battery joint venture, in-wheel motors, heavy Hummer: Today’s Car News

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) The F-150 Lightning electric truck has been revealed at a very affordable starting price. Ford and SK Innovation announced a joint venture to make EV batteries in America. And we check in about why the Lightning won’t have in-wheel motors. This and more, here at Green Car Reports. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup will start at…
Presidential ElectionAutoblog

Ford F-150 Lightning takes the stage as Biden details EV plan

President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan to pitch his Administration’s plan to help the U.S. auto industry speed its transition to electric vehicles. Biden gave his speech at a Ford electric vehicle production facility, and sharing the stage with the President was Ford’s new F-150 Lightning EV pickup, making its first public appearance one day before its official unveiling.
CarsDesign News

Ford F-150 Lightning Is Poised to Spark Mass-Market Shift to EVs

Ford’s announcement of the battery-electric 2022 F-150 Lightning pickup truck potentially marks the same kind of industry watershed moment as when the company shifted Model T production to a moving assembly line in 1913. The Model T had been in production for five years when Henry Ford streamlined its assembly...
Carscore77.com

Ford Unveils Electric F-150 Lightning, Loaded With Functional Design Touches

Last night Ford unveiled their electric F-150 Lightning, heralding a major shift for Detroit and, if uptake is what they think it will be, the country. America loves trucks, and trucks burn fossil fuels. For the makers of America's bestselling vehicle (for over 40 years!) to release an electric version demonstrates confidence in the platform, and with it hopes for a future with less exhaust fumes.
Dearborn, MIThe Christian Science Monitor

How ‘car guy’ Biden captured Lightning

President Joe Biden is a car guy. You can hear it in his voice when he talks about (and then drives) his beloved 1967 Corvette Stingray, as he did on “Jay Leno’s Garage” in 2016. And he said as much Tuesday, when he visited the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.