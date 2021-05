HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was transported to the hospital after a roll-over crash. Friday morning on northbound Interstate 15. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department were called to the scene at about 6:35am Friday May 7, 2021. The crash was on northbound Interstate 15 about a mile after Main Street. The vehicles involved were an overturned dark gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck that landed in the center divider. And a black Hyundai Sonata sedan with heavy damage to the front and rear of there sedan blocking the fast lane.