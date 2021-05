WENATCHEE - Confluence Health and the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group have partnered to launch the Community Partnership Fund focused on advancing local initiatives. The Community Partnership Fund will be managed by the Community Foundation of NCW and plans to award $500,000 in grants each year. The grant is open to nonprofit organizations, public schools and public agencies in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties. Grants will be made to support programs that promote health and wellness, education, and arts and culture.