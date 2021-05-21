newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tim Tebow's Jersey, Apparel Lead NFL's Top Selling Items One Day After Signing with Jaguars

By Wilton Jackson
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31TJvT_0a7JE5jC00

A day after signing a one-year deal with the Jaguars, Tim Tebow's jersey and apparel rose to the No. 1 spot of NFL Shop's merchandise.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that NFL Shop's top five selling items were all related to Tebow. Those items include the Tebow men's jersey, women's jersey, men's T-shirt, women's T-shirt and his youth jersey.

Tebow has now claimed a top-selling jersey with multiple teams in two different sports that include the Broncos, Eagles and the Mets in professional sports career.

Tebow, who wore No. 15 at the University of Florida and during his stint with the Broncos, is wearing No. 85 with his new team. Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew occupies his old number.

Tebow's merchandise is currently outselling this year's rookie jerseys as well as Tom Brady's red Buccaneers jersey with the Super Bowl patch.

An orange alternate jersey for Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields ranks sixth.

Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Florida, spent three seasons in the NFL—two seasons with the Broncos and one season with the Jets—throwing for a total of 2,422 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Tebow played with the Patriots in the 2013 preseason and the Eagles in the 2015 preseason, but he was released before the regular season each time.

Tebow, who has never played at the tight end position, will compete for a roster spot with other Jaguars tight ends Chris Manhertz, Luke Farrell and Tyler Davis. Tebow last appeared in a regular-season NFL game on Dec. 30, 2012, a game where he played one offensive snap for the Jets.

In February, Tebow retired from the Mets' minor league system after four years in baseball. In three professional seasons, Tebow posted a .223/.299/.338 slash line with 107 runs scored, 48 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 107 RBIs in 287 games.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Luke Farrell
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Jerseys#American Football#Eagles#Team Sports#Quarterback#Apparel Lead Nfl#Top Selling Items#Nfl Shop#Espn#Mets#The University Of Florida#Red Buccaneers#Heisman Trophy#Patriots#Broncos#Baseball#Multiple Teams#Line#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Port Saint Lucie, FL987theshark.com

Gene Simmons Defends Tim Tebow

Today in ‘headlines you weren’t expecting’: Gene Simmons is defending Tim Tebow. The KISS star recently tweeted out his support for the former Heisman Trophy winner after it was reported that Tebow had signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars. Simmons wrote: “I support @TimTebow. He was widely criticized and...
NFLoutkick.com

Couch: If Hating On Tim Tebow Is Right, I’d Rather Be Wrong

We’ve been waiting all week for Tim Tebow to sign his NFL-minimum contract to try out with his old coach Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Maybe he’ll do it today. But what’s the delay?. Whatever it is, it has provided plenty of time to hear about all the wrongs...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Scouting Report on Jaguars Tight End Tim Tebow

As a professional talent scout who has attracted many of the top minds in the National Football League into my path over the past 30 years, I am always looking for what makes a player tick. I analyze everything – in slow motion. I look at every movement and every change of direction. I look at the level of effort and I tend to scribble something on a piece of paper on every play. It can take me hours just to evaluate and write up one player.
NFLYardbarker

Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence: No one will work harder than Tim Tebow

Watching Trevor Lawrence sling the football to Tim Tebow might take a little getting used to after the former Denver Broncos and New York Jets quarterback converted to a tight end to join Urban Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars. While it's going to be an uphill battle for Tebow to make the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dan Mullen Lays Out His Expectations For Tim Tebow At Tight End

Dan Mullen was Tim Tebow‘s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida during his first three collegiate seasons. The former Urban Meyer assistant is now the head coach of the Gators, and recently weighed in on Tebow’s attempt at an NFL comeback. Meyer’s Jacksonville Jaguars staff has worked out Tebow...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Why Kelvin Benjamin has better chance than Tim Tebow at TE

Could former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin succeed after being signed by the New York Giants in 2021?. This offseason seems to be one for comebacks where former NFL players are concerned. Tim Tebow’s much-publicized move to the Jacksonville Jaguars has fans and media wondering whether reuniting with his college head coach Urban Meyer can be enough to make a better go of things switching to the tight end position.
NFLexpressnews.com

Ostler: If Kap can't play, why can Tebow?

Tim Tebow is going to take another shot at the NFL, this time as a tight end with the Jaguars , and that’s great news. It could be a nice bit of training-camp theater. Plus, it’s hard not to like Tebow’s on-going quest to find himself a niche in pro sports, a world he obviously loves.
NFLCBS Sports

Ranking the NFL's top 10 defenses, plus Julio Jones landing spots and why Tim Tebow will stick with Jaguars

Well, kids, it's come to this. Cody Benjamin here, and today is Friday, which means it's my last day as the full-week fill-in for John Breech, your standard newsletter man. Hope you've all enjoyed these last few days as much as I have: No Andy Dalton gushing, a bit less hyperbole, and a reprieve from special teams news. In all seriousness, we're all looking forward to Breech's return. Now let's take bets on how relaxed he'll look during his first segment back on CBS Sports HQ.
Posted by
FlurrySports

Jaguars Officially Sign Tim Tebow Thursday Morning

It’s been speculated and rumored, but it has now been made official — the Jacksonville Jaguars have signed Tim Tebow, who will make the position switch to tight end . This means Tebow could be on the practice field Thursday, as the veteran fights for a spot on the team’s roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Tim Tebow's Career Earnings after Reported Jaguars' 1-Year $920K Contract

Tim Tebow signed a one-year, $920,000 contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Per Rapoport, there is no guaranteed money in Tebow's deal, which also includes an injury split. The former NFL quarterback, who has not played in a regular-season game since 2012, will...
NFLMile High Report

Broncos Stories

Does anyone have any cool Broncos stories? It’s been pretty slow as of late, and I thought it would be interesting to hear other people’s Broncos stories. I'll share a couple first. 1. The Tebow Years. I’ll start with this: I was born 10 minutes from the Patriots stadium in...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Let Tim Tebow Pursue His Passion

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign former Heisman winner & NFL QB Tim Tebow to play tight end, and the sports world is not happy about it. Meanwhile, the New York Giants reportedly have Kelvin Benjamin trying out as a Tight End as well. Listen in as Jonas Knox explains why the criticism of Tebow and the Jaguars is overblown, and why Tebow should be allowed to chase his passions!
NFLgetmoresports.com

NFL News: Jaguars to Sign Former QB Tim Tebow to One-Year Deal

The NFL world was buzzing this week with the news of Tim Tebow’s return to football. Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t necessarily buzzing for a good reason. The former Broncos quarterback is back at an entirely new position. The Jaguars are signing Tebow to a 1-year deal as confirmed by...
NFLNBC Sports

Urban Meyer on Tim Tebow: A decision is coming soon

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer continues to talk about signing tight end Tim Tebow. Without actually signing Tim Tebow. On Saturday, Meyer once again suggested that the official acquisition of Tebow could be coming soon. “I’ve leaned on my staff for that,” Meyer told reporters on Saturday during the team’s rookie...
NFLDaytona Beach News-Journal

What if Timmy can't catch? The Meyer-Tebow reunion will work itself out | KEN WILLIS

I’m not talking about a game of toss on the beach, but actually snagging a pass in something resembling a war zone. It’s one thing to stand several yards behind the line and take shotgun snaps as quarterback. You’re alone back there, with no one in opposing colors looking to separate you from the football, if not coherency.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Up On Game Debates Tim Tebow's New Opportunity in Jacksonville

LaVar Arrington, T.J. Houshmandzadeh, and Plaxico Burress debate if Tim Tebow is deserving of another opportunity to break an NFL roster. Plaxico rips the Jaguars for trying to give Tebow a shot, as he doesn't believe there is a way his talent currently is deserving of a position with the Jaguars. While T.J. is willing to be convinced of Tebow's place on the roster, he questions if Tebow can actually find a way to succeed after leaving the league for so long. LaVar puts Tebow's drive to return to the NFL in perspective and describes how Tebow should be given more respect for his efforts to make the Jaguars' roster.