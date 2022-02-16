20 Best Happy Hours In NYC

Everyone’s favorite hours of the day!

There’s not much New Yorkers love than eating and drinking with friends, especially when it’s cheap! And with the weather only improving from here on (fingers crossed), people are ready to enjoy the soon-to-be spring season with some delicious cocktails and light bites.

Here are 20 of the best happy hour deals (food & drink) around NYC.

1. The Mermaid Inn, UWS

Happy hour is everyday at the Mermaid Inn from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Feast on $1.25 East Coast oysters and select $6 beers, $9 wines and cocktails. Make your reservations here.

Where: 570 Amsterdam Ave., New York

Hours: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

2. Villanelle, Union Square

From beer, wine, and cocktails, fill up at Villanelle’s happy hour located right by Union Square. Try their Blood Orange Sour with Pisco, Campari, St-Germain, Blood Orange, Lemon, Egg White*, Grapefruit Bitters for only $9!

Where: 15 E 12th St, New York

Hours: Fridays & Saturdays ( 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

3. Fresh Salt, Seaport

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. enjoy happy hour specials everyday of the week! Order draft beers anywhere from $5-$6 and house liquor and wine for $6.

Where: 146 Beekman St., New York

Hours: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

4. Lido, Harlem

Sip on $5 beers and $7 wine and sangria at this Harlem spot that also serves up some mouthwatering $9 bites like their creamy garlic bread, fried calamari, and roasted veal meatballs.

Where: 2168 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York

Hours: Monday – Friday (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

5. Tasca, UWS

This Latin-infused “To the Nines Happy Hour” is offering specialty cocktails, wines, and tapas, all for $9. Wash down their Chicharron de Pollo and Empanada de Vegetales with some refreshing Spanish wines and homemade sangria.

Where: 505 Columbus Ave, New York

Hours: Monday – Friday (4:30 pm – 6:30 pm)

6. Château 49, Midtown East

Vacation to France at Château 49 with their lunch menu featuring crepes, escargot, and jambon fumé. Afterwards treat yourself to $7 select wines, $5 beers, and $9 Aperol Spritz’s from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. The best part is that their happy hour deals are daily!

Where: 924 Second Avenue, New York

Hours: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Everyday)

7. Gray Mare, East Village

Offering an all new happy hour menu, enjoy 5 delicious appetizer options like Tater Tots, French Onion Dip, Buffalo Cauliflower and more all priced at $5! Pair your bites with $6 beers, $8 house liquors and $8 wines.

Where: 61 2nd Ave, New York

Hours: Monday – Friday (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

8. Ramona, Greenpoint

Get a Tecate or a High Life + a shot for just $7 on top of other great deals like $8 Old Fashioneds and $7 wines.

Where: 113 Franklin St, Brooklyn

Hours: Weekdays (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

9. Valerie, Midtown

This bi-level cocktail bar is serving up happy hour deals from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Mondays- Fridays with $11 cocktails, $9 select wines, and $7 select beers. If you’re hungry you can order $1 oysters and charcuterie board for $16.

Where: 45 West 45th St., New York

Hours: Mondays- Fridays (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

10. Loreley Beer Garden, LES

Find one of the most exciting happy hours at the Loreley Beer Garden. This spot is not only decked out for it’s winter wonderland pop-up , but it’s offering different deals daily from $2 off draft beers, $25 bottles of wine. $15 1L steins and more!

Where: 7 Rivington Street, New York

Hours: Monday – Tuesday: til 10:00pm

Wednesday – Thursday: til 7:00pm

Fridays: 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Sundays: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

11. Tara Rose, Kips Bay

You can’t go wrong with $8 Aperol spritz’, mules, select wines, and $6 beers. Try their 2-bites for $15 to fuel you through the hours of affordable drinking!

Where: 384 3rd Ave, New York

Hours: Monday – Thursday (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

12. Mister Paradise, East Village

Your new favorite time of the day “Discount Liquor Hour” runs Monday – Friday from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Mister Paradise starting with $9 cocktails, $4 beers. Enjoy their food deals too like their $9 burger with bacon-infused American cheese. Plus, you can get a bottle of rose for $35.

Where: 105 1st Avenue, New York

Hours: Monday – Friday from (5 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

13. Groove, Greenwich Village

This musical venue home to NYC’s funk, soul, and R&B scene offers $5 drink and food specials every weekend for happy hour. Catch some live music while you enjoy such incredible deals.

Where: 125 MacDougal St A, New York

Hours: Weekends (4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

14. John Doe, NoMad

Craving some seafood but not looking to drop a ton of money? From 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily feast on $1 oysters at John Doe!

Where: 253 5th Ave., New York

Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Everyday)

15. Zeus Kitchen, Astoria

With mouthwatering burgers and cocktails, you’ll want to stay the full length of happy hour. Enjoy affordable deals all night long.

Where: 27-24 21st Street, Queens

Hours: Monday – Friday (5 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

16. David Burke Tavern, Lenox Hill

Take advantage of the epic happy hour deals at David Burke Tavern with $9 wines and &6 beers (bartender’s choice)!

Where: 135 E 62nd St, New York

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

17. A10 Kitchen, East Village

Bring your entire crew to A10 Kitchen for $20 pitchers, $5 margaritas, and of course, the $5 mac & cheese—it has truffle oil!

Where: 162 Avenue A, New York

Hours: Tuesday – Friday (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Saturday (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.) – Sunday (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

18. The Pony Bar, UES

If you’re a beer lover, here’s definitely the happy hour for you. Order any beer on draft, well drink, or wine by the glass for $7.

Where: 1444 1st Avenue, New York

Hours: Monday – Friday (4:20 p.m. – 6:20 p.m.)

19. Mad Tropical, Bushwick

Eat as many tacos as you can stomach with 2 tacos for $6 at Mad Tropical. Pair your feast with their $6-8 cocktails and $5 drafts!

Where: 236 Troutman St, Brooklyn

Hours: Everyday (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.) & all night for Taco Tuesdays

20. Tommy’s Tavern + Tap, Staten Island

Get endless half price deals towards cocktails, wine and sangria, along with $2 off draft beers throughout the week. (Deals vary by day)

Where: 2655 Richmond Ave, Staten Island

Hours: Monday – Thursday ( 4p.m. – close)