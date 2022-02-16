ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Best Happy Hours In NYC

By Justine Golata
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1vdg_0a7JDxu200

Everyone’s favorite hours of the day!

There’s not much New Yorkers love than eating and drinking with friends, especially when it’s cheap! And with the weather only improving from here on (fingers crossed), people are ready to enjoy the soon-to-be spring season with some delicious cocktails and light bites.

Here are 20 of the best happy hour deals (food & drink) around NYC.

1. The Mermaid Inn, UWS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFDKw_0a7JDxu200
Facebook/ The Mermaid Inn

Happy hour is everyday at the Mermaid Inn from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Feast on $1.25 East Coast oysters and select $6 beers, $9 wines and cocktails. Make your reservations here.

Where: 570 Amsterdam Ave., New York

Hours: 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

2. Villanelle, Union Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0oRP_0a7JDxu200
Facebook/ Villanelle

From beer, wine, and cocktails, fill up at Villanelle’s happy hour located right by Union Square. Try their Blood Orange Sour with Pisco, Campari, St-Germain, Blood Orange, Lemon, Egg White*, Grapefruit Bitters for only $9!

Where: 15 E 12th St, New York

Hours: Fridays & Saturdays ( 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.)

3. Fresh Salt, Seaport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lg2Wo_0a7JDxu200
Facebook/ Fresh Salt

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. enjoy happy hour specials everyday of the week! Order draft beers anywhere from $5-$6 and house liquor and wine for $6.

Where: 146 Beekman St., New York

Hours: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

4. Lido, Harlem

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MefaZ_0a7JDxu200
Facebook/ Lido Harlem Restaurant

Sip on $5 beers and $7 wine and sangria at this Harlem spot that also serves up some mouthwatering $9 bites like their creamy garlic bread, fried calamari, and roasted veal meatballs.

Where: 2168 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York

Hours: Monday – Friday (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

5. Tasca, UWS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3roBw2_0a7JDxu200
Facebook/ Tasca NYC

This Latin-infused “To the Nines Happy Hour” is offering specialty cocktails, wines, and tapas, all for $9. Wash down their Chicharron de Pollo and Empanada de Vegetales with some refreshing Spanish wines and homemade sangria.

Where: 505 Columbus Ave, New York

Hours: Monday – Friday (4:30 pm – 6:30 pm)

6. Château 49, Midtown East

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14k1Yl_0a7JDxu200
Unsplash.com

Vacation to France at Château 49 with their lunch menu featuring crepes, escargot, and jambon fumé. Afterwards treat yourself to $7 select wines, $5 beers, and $9 Aperol Spritz’s from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. The best part is that their happy hour deals are daily!

Where: 924 Second Avenue, New York

Hours: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Everyday)

7. Gray Mare, East Village

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tSDdq_0a7JDxu200
Instagram/ @thegraymarenyc

Offering an all new happy hour menu, enjoy 5 delicious appetizer options like Tater Tots, French Onion Dip, Buffalo Cauliflower and more all priced at $5! Pair your bites with $6 beers, $8 house liquors and $8 wines.

Where: 61 2nd Ave, New York

Hours: Monday – Friday (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

8. Ramona, Greenpoint

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UftIU_0a7JDxu200
Facebook/ Ramona

Get a Tecate or a High Life + a shot for just $7 on top of other great deals like $8 Old Fashioneds and $7 wines.

Where: 113 Franklin St, Brooklyn

Hours: Weekdays (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

9. Valerie, Midtown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360P3l_0a7JDxu200
Valerie, Photo Liz Clayman

This bi-level cocktail bar is serving up happy hour deals from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Mondays- Fridays with $11 cocktails, $9 select wines, and $7 select beers. If you’re hungry you can order $1 oysters and charcuterie board for $16.

Where: 45 West 45th St., New York

Hours: Mondays- Fridays (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

10. Loreley Beer Garden, LES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vclFJ_0a7JDxu200
Loreley Beer Garden

Find one of the most exciting happy hours at the Loreley Beer Garden. This spot is not only decked out for it’s winter wonderland pop-up , but it’s offering different deals daily from $2 off draft beers, $25 bottles of wine. $15 1L steins and more!

Where: 7 Rivington Street, New York

Hours: Monday – Tuesday: til 10:00pm
Wednesday – Thursday: til 7:00pm
Fridays: 12:00pm – 4:00pm
Sundays: 7:00pm – 10:00pm

11. Tara Rose, Kips Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHvCb_0a7JDxu200
Facebook/ Tara Rose

You can’t go wrong with $8 Aperol spritz’, mules, select wines, and $6 beers. Try their 2-bites for $15 to fuel you through the hours of affordable drinking!

Where: 384 3rd Ave, New York

Hours: Monday – Thursday (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

12. Mister Paradise, East Village

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djKQS_0a7JDxu200
Mister Paradise

Your new favorite time of the day “Discount Liquor Hour” runs Monday – Friday from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Mister Paradise starting with $9 cocktails, $4 beers. Enjoy their food deals too like their $9 burger with bacon-infused American cheese. Plus, you can get a bottle of rose for $35.

Where: 105 1st Avenue, New York

Hours: Monday – Friday from (5 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

13. Groove, Greenwich Village

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oB2Ho_0a7JDxu200
Facebook/ Groove

This musical venue home to NYC’s funk, soul, and R&B scene offers $5 drink and food specials every weekend for happy hour. Catch some live music while you enjoy such incredible deals.

Where: 125 MacDougal St A, New York

Hours: Weekends (4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

14. John Doe, NoMad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7GjA_0a7JDxu200
Unsplash.com

Craving some seafood but not looking to drop a ton of money? From 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily feast on $1 oysters at John Doe!

Where: 253 5th Ave., New York

Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Everyday)

15. Zeus Kitchen, Astoria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40uXly_0a7JDxu200
Instagram/ @zeuskitchen

With mouthwatering burgers and cocktails, you’ll want to stay the full length of happy hour. Enjoy affordable deals all night long.

Where: 27-24 21st Street, Queens

Hours: Monday – Friday (5 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

16. David Burke Tavern, Lenox Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oywpi_0a7JDxu200
Facebook/ David Burke Tavern

Take advantage of the epic happy hour deals at David Burke Tavern with $9 wines and &6 beers (bartender’s choice)!

Where: 135 E 62nd St, New York

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

17. A10 Kitchen, East Village

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKQTD_0a7JDxu200
Facebook/ a10kitchen

Bring your entire crew to A10 Kitchen for $20 pitchers, $5 margaritas, and of course, the $5 mac & cheese—it has truffle oil!

Where: 162 Avenue A, New York

Hours: Tuesday – Friday (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Saturday (4 p.m. – 7 p.m.)  – Sunday (4 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

18. The Pony Bar, UES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BF7hZ_0a7JDxu200
Facebook/ The Pony Bar

If you’re a beer lover, here’s definitely the happy hour for you. Order any beer on draft, well drink, or wine by the glass for $7.

Where: 1444 1st Avenue, New York

Hours: Monday – Friday (4:20 p.m. – 6:20 p.m.)

19. Mad Tropical, Bushwick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ElwJG_0a7JDxu200
Facebook/ Mad Tropical

Eat as many tacos as you can stomach with 2 tacos for $6 at Mad Tropical. Pair your feast with their $6-8 cocktails and $5 drafts!

Where: 236 Troutman St, Brooklyn

Hours: Everyday (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.) & all night for Taco Tuesdays

20. Tommy’s Tavern + Tap, Staten Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jeviY_0a7JDxu200
Facebook/ Tommy’s Tavern + Tap – Staten Island

Get endless half price deals towards cocktails, wine and sangria, along with $2 off draft beers throughout the week. (Deals vary by day)

Where: 2655 Richmond Ave, Staten Island

Hours: Monday – Thursday ( 4p.m. – close)

See also: Fire Pits, Igloos And Blankets: The 12 Best Winter Rooftops In NYC

15 Delicious Bubble Tea Spots In New York City

Originating in Taiwan in the 1980s, bubble tea has definitely gained popularity over the years. Traditionally, bubble tea was much simpler than what it's turned in to today. A drink that used to be comprised of just three ingredients—tea, powdered milk, and tapioca balls—has definitely seen some creative flair. As more and more delicious bubble tea spots pop up around New York City we're seeing bubble tea featuring ingredients like cheese foam (basically a mix of cream cheese and whipped cream), and you can even get your bubble tea in slushee form. One thing is obvious—no matter how it's made we can't seem to get enough!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
These Giant Jungle Sculptures Have Taken Over Park Ave

Park Avenue has turned into a wild jungle with colorful roaming creatures. Global art sensation Idriss B. — who has worked on campaign displays for the likes of Dior, Moncler, Coach and Michael Kors — has brought his "origami-polygonal shaped" animal sculptures to NYC after premiering them in Dubai, Abu Dhabi!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
What's The Most Instagrammed Landmark In NYC?

Your Instagram feed is probably full of snapshots across NYC, but do you know which sites have the most photos taken?. In a new study, photography and design company Printique analyzed Instagram hashtags for 60 top landmarks across America, and NYC had four entries in the top 10 — and also took the number one spot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
#Happy Hours#Liquor#East Village#Food Drink#New Yorkers#Campari#Grapefruit Bitters#Fridays Saturdays#Uws Facebook Tasca#Chicharron De Pollo#Spanish
Enjoy NYC's Stunning Tribute To Coldplay Created By The Gentle Glow Of Candlelight

Candlelight is gifting NYC with an intimate tribute to Coldplay this March — And you can now get your tickets!. This is not your normal tribute concert — Candlelight is featuring a talented solo pianist this December in NYC and they will be playing your favorite anthems by the iconic British group, Coldplay. Experience a warm and relaxing ambiance at the iconic Church of the Heavenly Rest bathed in candle light.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Largest Indoor Water Park In New York Is Open Year-Round

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Waterpark first opened to the public back in 2019 as the largest indoor water park in New York. And though it was forced to close for a while due to COVID-19, it luckily reopened this past summer . The two-acre indoor water park is now open year-round as part of a massive resort in the Catskills, which could be the perfect escape from this gross city winter weather!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Virgil Abloh Tribute Exhibition To Open At Brooklyn Museum This Summer

Explore the multifaceted career of one of America's most iconic designers at Brooklyn Museum's Virgil Abloh : "Figures of Speech" exhibition. Virgil Abloh had a significant influence on today's fashion, trends and design. The late artist & designer was owner of the Off-White label and worked as Louis Vuitton's first Black menswear artistic director.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Empire State Building Will Glow In 'Tiffany Blue' Tonight For Valentine's Day

Tonight the Empire State Building will light up to celebrate Valentine's Day…but not in the red & pink you'd expect. One of the most fun traditions in NYC is the Empire State Building lighting up for special occasions. Though it's often in its "signature white," for holidays, city events, fundraisers and more it will transform into a bright and colorful beacon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
25 Amazing Vegan Restaurants In NYC

Because, contrary to popular belief, vegans can eat much more than just leaves and grass. Veganism continues to be on the rise, and with a growing population of vegan Americans it's no surprise that more and more restaurants are hopping on the bandwagon and serving up dishes that cater to our fellow herbivores. Plus, with new meat and dairy replacements being introduced all the time there's a ton of opportunity and inspiration to get creative with plant-based menus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
20 Places With The Absolute Best Pizza In NYC

New York pizza is a sacred thing, so we took coming up with a list of the best pizza in NYC very, very seriously. Good pizza is no joke! From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to pizzerias that put an Italian-American twist on the classics, these are the absolute best pizza spots in NYC to visit when you're itching for a slice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Massive Heart Installation "Bloom" Has Taken Over Times Square

From surprise proposals, vow renewals and a massive new art installation, Times Square is spreading the love this Valentine's Day. Winner of the 14th Annual Times Square Love and Design Competition, "Bloom" will be taking over Times Square from now through March 9th. Find this massive art installation made from 800 red and white PVC pipes located in Duffy Square—the epicenter for all Valentine's festivities in Times Square.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
