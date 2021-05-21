newsbreak-logo
XXXTentacion’s Brother Sues Rapper’s Mother Again, Claims She’s Hiding X’s Estate’s Money in Fake Companies

By Aleia Woods
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 5 days ago
XXXTentacion's half brother, Corey Pack, has filed another lawsuit against the late rapper's mother, Cleopatra Bernard. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (May 21), Pack filed paperwork in the Circuit Court of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit in Broward County, Fla. on May 14, accusing XXXTentacion's mother, who oversees the rapper's estate and his Bad Vibes Forever record label, of transferring money from X's estate to the holding and other companies she created.

