XXXTentacion’s Brother Sues Rapper’s Mother Again, Claims She’s Hiding X’s Estate’s Money in Fake Companies

Canada's Vancouver Police Department has apologized for mistakenly arresting the first Black person to be named to the Supreme Court of British Columbia. Selwyn Romilly, 81, told CBC News that five police officers approached him while he was on a morning walk at around 9:45 a.m. local time Friday. "They said that they got a complaint about someone fitting my description, and before I could say anything, they told me to put my hands behind my back and they shackled me with handcuffs," he said.