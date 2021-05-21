What A Week For The Gold & Silver Markets
What a week for the gold and silver markets. May 21 (King World News) – Alasdair Macleod: Gold and silver had a better week, with an exceptionally strong Monday. Gold continued with a daily incremental improvement, but silver fell back from an enthusiastic spike to $28.75 on Tuesday to drift lower subsequently. In European trade this morning, gold was at $1877, up $34 from last Friday’s close. Silver was trading at $27.75, up a net 72 cents on the same timescale.kingworldnews.com