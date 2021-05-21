newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Home Flooding Victims, Help Is on the Way This Weekend

By Mikey O
Posted by 
Magic 1470AM
Magic 1470AM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Virginia Beach-based humanitarian organization, Operation Blessing, is heading to Lake Charles to assist homeowners with their flood damage. Operation Blessing will be located at Christian World Church in Lake Charles. (Click here for directions.) Lake Charles homeowners who sustained damage from the flood this week are asked to come fill out a work request form starting tomorrow and continuing daily from 8:30am to 4:30pm. Operation Blessing will organize volunteers from around the area and country and dispatch teams to local homes to help clean up damages.

mymagiclc.com
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Virginia State
Lake Charles, LA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Help Is On The Way#Flood Damage#Work From Home#Virginia Beach#Christian World Church#Operation Blessing#Flood Victims#Damaged Homes#Lake Charles Homeowners#Moisture#This Week#Meals#Country#Trailer#Directions#Kitchen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Weather
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Free Lunches in Lake Charles for Flood Victims

The Captain's Table in Lake Charles is offering free lunches this Friday, May 20 for victims of the recent flood. The city experienced over twelve inches of rain in just six hours on Monday, causing damage to homes, vehicles, and businesses. Outside the city limits, rain totals reached around fifteen inches in some parts.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Mayor Hunter Lists Organizations Helping in Lake Charles

Once again, the Lake Area is forced to rebuild homes and businesses. Hundreds are displaced from homes that might have survived two hurricanes and a freeze, but could not escape the water. Driving in to work today, I had already begun to see wet carpets, furniture, and possessions being put to the street from water damage. The next step is to continue to clean and dry their homes on the inside.
EconomyPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Homeowners Face Building Material and Lumber Shortages

Honestly, it's been one thing after another. Here in SWLA, we've had nearly a year of destructive weather. Record hurricanes, winter storms, floods, and on and on. We are weeks away from the 2021 Hurricane Season, and most of us are still trying to rebuild from the destruction left behind from 2020. Finding a licensed and honest construction crew in SWLA is either difficult or the construction companies can't take on the work for lack of workers. I know a ton of people who have unfinished work because the construction crew they hired literally walked off the job and never came back.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Magic 1470AM

Over 1,600 Louisiana Bridges Found To Be in “Poor” Condition

According to the United States Department of Transportation, more than 1,600 bridges are in "poor" condition in Louisiana. Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson says the state has fallen behind on the maintenance of roads and bridges due to a lack of funding. Currently across the state, 135 bridges are closed because of unsafe conditions. USDOT also found 3,411 miles of Louisiana roadways are in "poor" condition. Louisiana recently scored a D+ on the White House’s infrastructure report card.
Louisiana Statemanisteenews.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Lake Charles, LAfox8live.com

LIVE WEATHER BLOG: Weather alerts and flooding updates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are currently tracking severe weather in our area. Flash Flood Emergency issued for Lake Charles, Moss Bluff and Prien until 4:45 p.m. Tornado Warning issued for the following areas until 2:45 p.m.:. Lake Charles. Moss Bluff. Goosport. Special Marine warning issued from Intracoastal City...
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
Magic 1470AM

Why Are We Still Having Drainage Issues in Lake Charles?

First of all, let me start off by saying Lake Charles is a beautiful place. I acquired my dream job when I moved here. My wife was able to really be appreciated in her current position, and I got to see my son introduced to the musical world while living here. This is why it pains me to see what the city is going through. The rest of the world has moved on, and we are, unfortunately, at a standstill.