The Hardin County Fair is issuing clarification regarding the pre-registration process for swine projects. Each exhibitor may only pre-register four animals this year. “It requires an investment time and cost to process each animal’s pre-registration,” said Charlie McCullough, Swine Department Superintendent. “Previously, exhibitors have registered an astronomical number of animals. Every other species on the fairgrounds has a limit, and now the swine department will too. This measure will level the playing field and will help reduce cost in the process,” he said.