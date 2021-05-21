newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa state track meet: Mount Pleasant throwers continue tradition

Hawk Eye
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Mount Pleasant has long been known as the unofficial hurdles capital of southeast Iowa for its ability to churn out top-level hurdlers year after year. The Panthers are quickly becoming equally famous for their state champion throwers. Jadan Brumbaugh and Cooper Pullis are the latest in a...

www.thehawkeye.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Mount Pleasant, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Humboldt, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Dunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Panthers#Kelsey Field#Southeast Iowa#Discus Competition#Drake Stadium#Senior Grace Kelley#Line#Medal Winners#Top Level Hurdlers Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Des Moines, IAtricountytimes.com

Ballard girls qualify for state in four events: Witt punches ticket for Bomber boys

Ballard wants a repeat of the Class 3A girls’ state cross country race during the state co-ed track meet this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Sophomores Shewaye Johnson and Paityn Noe came in first and second individually during state cross country to help the Bombers repeat as 3A state team champions. Ballard won’t be in the running for a team title this time around, but the talented distance runners have the potential to be the first two to cross the finish line in both the 3,000 and 1,500-meter running events.
Mount Pleasant, IAsoutheastiowaunion.com

Mt. Pleasant girls golf fries Fort Madison, Keokuk

MT. PLEASANT — The Mt. Pleasant girls golf team vanquished a pair of Lee County foes last week in the Panthers’ home triangular. The Panthers shot 205 to top both Keokuk (216) and Fort Madison (no team score). The Panther girls were led by Elli Liechty and Sami Wibben, each...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Des Moines, IADaily Gate City

More Bloodhounds qualify for 3A state track

Fort Madison High School’s varsity boys and girls track teams added four new athletes qualifying for four events at this week’s state track meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Tate Johnson, a junior who had missed a few weeks of the season due to injury, ran fast enough in...
Burlington, IAkilj.com

Girls’ Soccer: Postseason Brackets Announced, Notre Dame Tonight

Burlington — The Mount Pleasant girls’ soccer team will get a good look at their first round playoff opponent tonight when they lock horns with Burlington-Notre Dame in a non-conference matchup in Burlington tonight. Mount Pleasant, 8-1, drew the Nikes in the first round of the Class 2A-Region 8 playoffs.
Des Moines, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Suhr and Wardyn Leading Chargers at State

The AC/GC boys track and field team will have a handful of athletes competing at the state championships later this week. Junior Trevin Suhr will represent the Chargers in a pair of distance events. Suhr will run in the 800 meter and the 1600 meter race. Wardyn will conclude his track and field career as a Charger in the 110 meter hurdles and the high jump. The Chargers will also have their 4X800 relay compete.
Iowa State101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Mount Pleasant, IAkilj.com

Boys’ Golf: Panthers Advance With Close Shave Runner-Up

Washington — The Mount Pleasant boys’ golf team survived and advanced in a close shave finish at yesterday’s sectional golf meet, advancing them to this week’s district meet to be held at Flint Hills Golf Course. The Panthers finished with 353 strokes, just three better than that of third place...
Iowa Stateswimswam.com

Iowa Football Coaches Did Not Take Pay Cuts As Previously Announced

In June of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening college revenues, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced that he and several high-profile coaches including head football coach Kirk Ferentz would be taking voluntary pay reductions. The story is significant to swimming fans because in between those two pieces...
Mount Pleasant, IAkilj.com

College Baseball: Salas Honored by SLIAC

Mount Pleasant — Iowa Wesleyan infielder Nick Salas has been named first team All-Conference the SLIAC announced Friday. Salas was the only Tiger to earn All-Conference honors. The senior from Pipe Creek, Texas put together an impressive season at the plate this year, hitting .277 over 94 at-bats in 27...
West Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Boys soccer: Nikes cruise to SEI Superconference Tournament title

John Wagner had a vision of how he wanted his Notre Dame-West Burlington high school boys soccer team to play this season. Wagner got to see his vision come to fruition Saturday during the finals of the SEI Superconference Tournament on an otherwise miserable, rainy day at the Carl "Mac" McGill Sports Complex in Wapello.
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Several Demons Advance to State

The Blue Oval will have a tint of orange and black next week in Des Moines, as several Washington track members punched their ticket to state after cracking the top two in last night’s class 3A district meet in Mount Pleasant. The Washington boys’ had seven events receive the automatic...
Washington Statekilj.com

Girls Golf: Mount Pleasant Second at Washington

Washington — The Mount Pleasant girls’ golf finished second yesterday in a preview of the Southeast Conference meet at Washington High School. Sami Wibben carded a 46, while Elli Liechty and Ryann Davidson shot 47’s to lead Mount Pleasant. Ryann Walderbach added a 53. Washington, the top-ranked team in the...
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Demon Track Travels to Mount Pleasant for Districts

The biggest meet to date in the 2021 season is tonight for the Washington track teams when they travel south to Mount Pleasant for a class 3A state qualifier. The co-ed competition will also feature Davenport Assumption, Clear Creek-Amana, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, West Burlington/Notre Dame, and the host Panthers. Demon girls’ head coach Stefanie Haworth knows the tremendous challenge that awaits. “It is probably one of the toughest districts in 3A. So many programs with rich tradition and so many talented individuals. It is going to be tough to get into the top two so we are hoping to get into the field based on time.” The Washington boys are coming off of a Southeast Conference crown last week where seven events placed first led by three-time winner Lance Sobaski in the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m. The girls placed fourth and had two relays take the top spot in the distance medley and 4x800m.
Iowa StatePen City Current

Hounds sending at least seven to state track meet

MT. PLEASANT – The Fort Madison Bloodhound boys track team may have saved the best for last… almost. The Hounds will send at least six to next weekend’s Iowa High School State Track meet after qualifying in at least four events at Thursday night’s district qualifier in Mt. Pleasant. Fort Madison is waiting on time qualifications in three other events.
Mount Pleasant, IAkilj.com

Sports, Saturday, May 15th

Boys’ Golf: Panthers Advance With Close Shave Runner-Up: The Mount Pleasant boys’ golf team survived and advanced in a close shave finish at yesterday’s sectional golf meet, advancing them to next week’s district meet to be held at Flint Hills Golf Course. The Panthers finished with 353 strokes, just three...
Iowa Statesoutheastiowaunion.com

Staying home: Mt. Pleasant senior Malone signs with Iowa Wesleyan soccer

MOUNT PLEASANT — East Lake Park will be seeing a lot more of Mt. Pleasant senior Dillan Malone in the future. The Panther defenseman will be staying home. Malone signed with Iowa Wesleyan University on Tuesday, joining the first recruiting class under Tiger head coach Jorge Sierra Galeas. “I talked...