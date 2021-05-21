Johnny Wactor (Brando) Shares His First Impressions Of His GH Co-Stars

Kimberly J. Brown (ex-Marah, GUIDING LIGHT) will make her GH debut next week in a mystery role. “I am so excited,” she tells Digest. “I started acting when I was 5 or 6, and being on GUIDING LIGHT was such a highlight for me. I haven’t done a soap since GUIDING LIGHT, so I’m just thrilled to be doing something in daytime again. It feels like going back to something that holds a special place in my heart, and to get to do it as an adult. It’s a different experience as an adult, but it gives you that nostalgia and all the great memories of when I was a kid working on the soap, which was just such a huge family. I loved working with everyone there.” That includes two actresses who are themselves ensconced in Port Charles. “Cynthia Watros [Nina; ex-Annie, GL] was my stepmom for a bit, and Laura Wright [Carly; ex-Cassie, GL] played my aunt,” she notes. “It’s such a small, cool world!