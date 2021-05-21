H.S. Girls’ Lacrosse: Murrieta Mesa wins first ever Southwestern League title
The Murrieta Mesa girls’ lacrosse team brought home the school’s first ever Southwestern League title when they defeated Vista Murrieta 18-4 Wednesday, May 19. The Ladies of Murrieta Mesa stayed committed after the 2020 season was cut short, faced adversity through a pandemic, and came out on top going a perfect 10-0 in league during the 2021 season. Autumn Wagner was named the ‘Player of the Game’ versus Vista Murrieta, who finished the season at 6-4, tied with Chaparral.myvalleynews.com