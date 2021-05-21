H.S. Girls’ Lacrosse: Murrieta Mesa wins first ever Southwestern League title

Student athletes from two local high schools recently participated in their first on-site National Letter of Intent signing day ceremonies since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. National Signing Day for high school athletes usually includes big ceremonies at their schools in gyms or quads, in front of students, family and friends, and it has become a tradition that seems to get bigger each year. While most schools have recognized their signees virtually for the past few months, Temecula Valley High School and Murrieta Mesa High School staff, coaches and parents recently celebrated their student athletes on their own campuses.