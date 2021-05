According to data released by the state health department Friday, the metro-east has now fully vaccinated 225,771 people out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region. In addition, 461,334 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the seven counties. That represents an increase of 7,352 full vaccinations since the BND last reported data May 7 and an increase of at least one dose of the vaccine to 11,027 people in the region.