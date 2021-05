Creating worker housing has always been a goal of the current Telluride Town Council. Tuesday, council again made good on that intention with the purchase of one of the remaining few vacant lots in Telluride proper, Lot 3, Block 1, Canyonlands Subdivision also known as 660 West Colorado Avenue. It is currently used as a paid parking area and is located immediately east of Clark’s Market. The purchase price is $3,750,000 plus half of the closing costs. With Mayor Pro Tem Todd Brown and council member Lars Carlson recused due to their proximity to the lot, the purchase was approved by a vote of 4-0. Council member Tom Watkinson was unable to attend the afternoon portion of Tuesday’s meeting.