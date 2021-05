Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and author of "The End of Greatness: Why America Can't Have (and Doesn't Want) Another Great President." Miller was a Middle East negotiator in Democratic and Republican administrations. Daniel Kurtzer, former US ambassador to Egypt and Israel, is a professor at Princeton University and co-author of "The Peace Puzzle: America's Quest for Arab-Israeli Peace, 1989-2011." The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own; view more opinion articles on CNN.