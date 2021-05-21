Nevada State Assembly votes to strip GOP member of voting power over mask compliance

The Nevada State Assembly voted to strip one of its Republican members of her voting rights for violating mask-wearing rules on Thursday. At issue is whether the assemblywoman, Annie Black, has been vaccinated as the Democratic-led governing body implemented a rule on Wednesday to follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the new policy, people can generally be in the legislative building without a facial covering if vaccinated, but Black has refused to say whether she’s been vaccinated, noting in a newsletter that it is her own business to know.