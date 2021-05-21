newsbreak-logo
Nevada State Assembly votes to strip GOP member of voting power over mask compliance

By Mike Brest
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nevada State Assembly voted to strip one of its Republican members of her voting rights for violating mask-wearing rules on Thursday. At issue is whether the assemblywoman, Annie Black, has been vaccinated as the Democratic-led governing body implemented a rule on Wednesday to follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the new policy, people can generally be in the legislative building without a facial covering if vaccinated, but Black has refused to say whether she’s been vaccinated, noting in a newsletter that it is her own business to know.

