Charlottesville, VA

PARTING SHOT: Where the seeds of transformational change sprout

UV Cavalier Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I look back at my experience as a U.Va. student and as the 131st Editor-in-Chief of The Cavalier Daily, more than anything I think of my time in the CD newsroom because it reminds me of all the storylines I pursued and the incredible community that bound our staff together. Once you get beyond the general mess of the office — it has, after all, been passed down by generations of college students — you realize that it is truly an extraordinary place where the seeds of transformational change sprout.

www.cavalierdaily.com
