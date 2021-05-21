newsbreak-logo
Sonoma County, CA

Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with Yummy Sushi, Authentic Noodles at These Local Restaurants

sonomamag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood brings us all to the table. No matter where you hail from or what kind of food you grew up on, every opportunity to eat is a celebration in our book. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we’re celebrating this occasion by paying homage to a few of our favorite AAPI-owned restaurants in Sonoma County. Click through the above gallery for details. This list isn’t comprehensive, so let us know your favorites in the comments.

www.sonomamag.com
Sonoma County, CAsonomalibrary.org

Calling All Musicians, Storytellers, Poets & More!

Are you a musician, storyteller, poet, or have a special talent? Have you learned a new skill during the last year? All of Sonoma County is invited to participate. Film your performance and submit it for a chance to win! The community will vote for their favorites and the top three vote-getters will win gift cards of $50, $30, and $20 in value.
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Publishers’ Corner

Restaurants are opening! In the May 1 issue, we featured the much-awaited reopening of Café Citti. Although Linda and Luca have moved their beloved Kenwood institution to Santa Rosa, their full menu is available for take-out in addition to lovely tables creek-side for casual dining. The Oak snack bar in Oakmont is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and steak night is back at Tips Roadside starting May 20. See our dining roundup on page 8 for more information on restaurants that are open for indoor and outdoor dining.
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Volunteers prepare Santa Rosa park for influx of summer visitors

A group of volunteers came together Saturday at Taylor Mountain to get the regional park ready for summer visitors. The “Happy Trails” event was an opportunity for the park to enlist locals to help with trail maintenance. With a focus on clearing higher brush that might make the trails difficult...
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Cool-looking cactus for hot summer gardens

Statuesque, decorative, edible, capable of creating a fortress or fence, fire-resistant, bee-friendly, deer-resistant, requiring little to no water and with often flamboyant flowers, prickly pear cactus (Opuntia) can perform many functions in gardens. The most well-known prickly pear cacti are the almost spineless hybrids (Opuntia ficus-indica and Opuntia robusta), developed...
Kenwood, CASonoma Index Tribune

A Kenwood vineyard that can stand its ground with climate change

With red flag warnings in May coupled with a deepening drought, many winemakers and growers are filled with a sense of foreboding. Will their vines survive yet another year of extreme weather?. But a bit of hope is embodied in a small vineyard in Kenwood, one that has remained resilient...
Sonoma County, CAPetaluma 360

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

The museum at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is looking for volunteers 14 and older who will enjoy supporting the legacy of Schulz and the “Peanuts” comic strip he created. The museum’s exhibits and programming illustrate the scope of Schulz’s multi-faceted career; communicate his stories, inspirations and influences; and celebrate his life and characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy. The museum also works to build understanding of cartoonists and cartoon art. Apply at schulzmuseum.org/get-involved.
Glen Ellen, CAkenwoodpress.com

Exterior murals planned for Glen Ellen building

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art (SVMA) has enlisted Mexican-born artist Maria de Los Angeles to create two murals for installation on the Sorkin building, which spans the block along Arnold Drive between Carquinez Avenue and Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen. The murals will decorate two facades of the building — the north-facing wall, facing the parking lot, and the south-facing wall, fronting Carquinez Avenue.
Healdsburg, CAPress Democrat

Healdsburg school garden teaches sustainability

West Side School’s rules for young gardeners In the garden we: — Respect each other and the garden by using quiet voices, walking feet and gentle hands. — Ask an adult before tasting. We taste when we are 100% sure what we are eating. — Explore, enjoy and experiment. — Bring along our curiosity. What do we hear? See? Taste? Smell? Feel? — Water plants, not people. (Unless, of course, it is a hot day and everyone is willing to get wet.) — Use our tools safely and with awareness. We return them afterward. — Welcome the pollinators. Good morning butterflies! Hello bees! — Are willing to get dirty, even messy, and clean up after ourselves. Courtesy of Stefanie Freele, school garden teacher _____ Eco-Friendly Garden Tour What: Take video tours of West Side School’s garden, one of 14 eco-friendly gardens in Marin and Sonoma counties designed for low water use and to provide habitat for wildlife. Cost: Free Where: Register online at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour.
Sonoma, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa wine group seeks applicants for $1M in scholarships for people of color; Mendocino nursery sells historic zinfandel grape vines

Napa Valley Vintners and United Negro College Fund have announced scholarship applications are now being accepted for students wishing to pursue a career in the wine industry. The first recipients will receive support toward college tuition this fall. Last September, the winery trade group committed $1 million to the fund,...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Kathleen Hill: Mother’s Day adverts, Sebastiani closing and more

For many women it was a happy day, a sad day or both. Same for men remembering or reaching out to their moms. One thing I hope you didn’t do: Follow an old advertisement for “A Gift Mother will appreciate 365 days of the year. See Mother’s eyes gleam at this labor-saving gift. She’ll thank you every day of the year. The K & A is better because it can’t scratch, can’t tip over, or leave heat marks. And it’s built to last a lifetime. Add years to Mother’s life — give her the world’s best mop bucket – the K & A mop bucket, 5 years’ guarantee.”
Sonoma, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Two Sonoma winery layoffs show how the industry has changed in the past decade

Something unusual happened this week: Two longtime Sonoma County wineries announced they were each laying off about 30 employees and closing down their wine production facilities. This sort of thing isn't very common, so the fact that these two events happened in such quick succession has raised alarm bells. Does this point to a deeper problem for Sonoma County's wine industry?
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

New winery, job fair, warehouse sale and more

New winery permission sought: Stone Edge Farm is seeking permission to open Silver Cloud Winery - a new 2,000-case winery within existing buildings, tasting by appointment only, and a handful of 50-person or fewer events a year at 5700 Cavedale Road in Glen Ellen. The 160-acre property at the base of Sonoma Mountain was acquired by Mac and Leslie McQuown in 1995. The space would be designed and constructed by Steve Martin Associates. The Sonoma County Board of Zoning Appeals staff report recommends the BZA deny the application due to wildfire concerns in the area. stoneedgefarm.com/experiences/silver-cloud.