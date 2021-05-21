Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with Yummy Sushi, Authentic Noodles at These Local Restaurants
Food brings us all to the table. No matter where you hail from or what kind of food you grew up on, every opportunity to eat is a celebration in our book. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and we’re celebrating this occasion by paying homage to a few of our favorite AAPI-owned restaurants in Sonoma County. Click through the above gallery for details. This list isn’t comprehensive, so let us know your favorites in the comments.www.sonomamag.com