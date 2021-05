The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented us all from living our normal lives, including Old Ironsides. This 220-year-old ship hasn’t left her berthing since October 2019, but thankfully with COVID restrictions easing, the vessel made her first voyage since then on Friday, May 21st. The USS Constitution, the world’s oldest ship still afloat, set sail at 10 a.m. and let off a long-awaited 21-gun salute.