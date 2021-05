I’ve been waiting for a long time for the Masters Of The Universe: Revelation anime from Kevin Smith on Netflix. But my wait is (almost) over, as we finally get the very first look from the new anime series. And they look wonderfully glorious! Along with the images, the announcement also includes a Masters Of The Universe: Revelation release date. Fans won’t have to wait too long for the new show, as the first part premieres on Netflix on July 23 with 5 episodes. In the meantime, these new images will have to hold us over till the real thing. And they’re good enough to do just that!