newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Doctor who died of Covid leaves family $20m baseball card collection

By Louise Hall
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBRgB_0a7JAsJM00

A doctor in Florida who tragically died of coronavirus complications in January has left his family a baseball card collection worth $20m (£14m).

Dr Thomas Newman, a 73-year-old neurologist, had been collecting sports cards and memorabilia for over four decades before he passed away in January, vintage memorabilia auction site Memory Lane Inc said.

Now, his family has discovered that the rare stash is worth millions, with Babe Ruth items dating back to a 1916 Sporting News rookie card featuring in the collection.

"One of the 1933 Babe Ruth cards in this collection is the finest known of its kind and we expect it to break the record of $5.2 million for any sports card,” JP Cohen, president of the California auction house said.

He added: “Prices for rare, historic items have exploded in the collectibles market.”

The site, which specialises in sports auctions, said the collection also includes a near-perfect 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie card which could sell for more than $1m (£707,000).

Dr Newman’s widow, Nancy Newman, explained that "no one enjoyed collecting more than Tom” and said that the doctor “jokingly called his cards his ‘paper babies’.”

She said: “It gave him such pleasure. The only reason he would ever sell a card was if he had acquired the same card in a higher grade.”

The vast assortment also boasts Hall of Fame players including Ty Cobb, Lou Gehrig, Honus Wagner, Ted Williams, and Cy Young, the release said.

According to CNN, the collection was so large it filled an 18-foot U-Haul truck when Mr Cohen went to retrieve it.

The doctor had stored some of his collection in his Tampa medical offices, with one room being filled with still-unopened cards from the 1980s.

Professional Sports Authenticator, the world’s largest sports collectibles certification company, has authenticated the collection, which and sports fans will be able to bid on from June 21.

The Independent

The Independent

134K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cy Young
Person
Thomas Newman
Person
Honus Wagner
Person
Lou Gehrig
Person
Ted Williams
Person
Mickey Mantle
Person
Ty Cobb
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collectibles#Covid#Baseball Cards#Memorabilia#Memory Cards#House Of Cards#Memory Lane Inc#Sporting News#Hall Of Fame#Cnn#U Haul#Collection#Vintage#Sports Cards#Babe Ruth Items#Leaves#Worth Millions#Sports Auctions#Coronavirus Complications#Rare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Doctor Who
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Chicago, ILsportscollectorsdaily.com

Hindman Auctions to Spotlight Sports Legends in June Sale

Items showcasing legendary athletes across multiple sports are part of a live online sports memorabilia auction taking place June 8 through Chicago-based Hindman Auctions. The auction features property from the collection of acclaimed journalist and author Allen Abel. Spanning Abel’s career of over four decades, the collection includes on- site ephemera from major events.
BaseballBleacher Report

Baseball Card Collection Featuring Rare Babe Ruth Item Could Fetch $20M at Auction

A baseball card collection worth an estimated $20 million is hitting the auction block after owner Dr. Thomas Newman died in January, per TMZ Sports. Newman was 73 years old when he died from complications of COVID-19, but he had been collecting since the 1980s and secured cards of Honus Wagner, Ted Williams and Cy Young plus rookie cards for Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle, among others.
Shoppinghypebeast.com

1933 Babe Ruth Goudey Card Sells for $400,000 USD on eBay

Following eBay‘s 450-card vintage Goudey baseball auction, some more baseball auction news has just arrived from the online selling platform. One of the priciest baseball cards auctioned off this month was a rare PSA 8 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth Card. This particular card sold for a record-setting $400,000 USD, and is just one of 32 PSA 8 1933 Babe Ruth cards in existence. With this sale, eBay’s record-setting auctions for sports cards continues to reach new heights.
MLBcardboardconnection.com

2021 Bowman Transcendent Collection Baseball Cards

The super-premium brand dabbles in MLB prospects and rookies for a second year with 2021 Bowman Transcendent Collection Baseball. Limited to 100 boxes in total, each five-figure box contains 34 autographs plus an invitation for a VIP party hosted by Topps. Six signed cards in the box are one-of-one versions.
Lancaster County, PAsportscollectorsdaily.com

Baseball on the Farm: Amish Man’s Collection Up for Grabs

Jacob “Jake” Smucker feels blessed. The lifelong Lancaster County, PA resident spends much of his time with his nine kids and their families, which includes an incredible 45 grandchildren. But it’s his love for baseball and baseball cards that have helped feed the Amish man’s soul since he was a kid.
NHLsportscollectorsdaily.com

Notes: Relentless Pursuit of Auston Matthews Memorabilia; Major Trout Flip; Yogi Stamp

You won’t find a more avid collector of Auston Matthews memorabilia than Mark Fera. The Canadian collector hopped on the Matthews train long before the Toronto Maple Leafs star had set foot on NHL ice. Matthews spent his draft year with the Zurich Lions in Switzerland a few years ago and Fera went to great lengths to acquire a couple of pretty wild jerseys worn there.
Baseballthesprucecrafts.com

Best Baseball Card Auctions

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Whether you have been collecting for decades or less than a year, baseball cards are among the most valuable collectibles....
Lifestyleacousticdisc.com

GARCIA GRISMAN COLLECTION NOTE CARDS

The Garcia Grisman Collection contains twelve high quality greeting cards and envelopes. The set includes four cards each of: “Portrait of Dawg,” “Portrait of Jerry,” and the image from ACD 51, “Been All Around This World.” The images were professionally scanned from Tracy’s original paintings. Price $24.00. Free shipping and...
MLBnysportsday.com

Yankees cards on the auction block

Collecting baseball cards has been part of the very fabric of the U.S.A. for more than a century. Kids and adults alike have treasured these keepsakes of their favorite heroes of America’s pastime, storing them in boxes, holding them dear to their hearts. And for some, it’s been more than just the sentimental value of the cards, but collecting for the possibility of their value increasing as time passed.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: How to find your perfect baseball cap

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: A patch for Jacki Robinson Day is seen on the hats of Detroit Tigers players before their game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on April 15, 2021 in Oakland, California. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Public Healthkisswtlz.com

Late doctor leaves family card collection estimated to be worth $20M

A Florida doctor who died of COVID-19 complications left his family with a sports card collection that has now been estimated to be worth more than $20 million, vintage memorabilia site Memory Lane Auctions announced. Among the prized collectables is a rare 1933 Babe Ruth card that could become the most expensive card ever sold.