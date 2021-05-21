What to watch this weekend

Man, you take a week off from the What to Watch for your birthday and the whole of American Soccer turns upside-down. I’m sorry, the producer has indicated that life is pretty normal in the higher levels. The Seattle Sounders are on broadcast TV — again — this time facing off against Atlanta United on FOX/FOX Deportes at 1:30 PM PT Sunday, May 23. And of course, OL Reign at Portland Thorns is also on national TV (CBSSN on Sunday May 23 at 3 PM PT). All is right and just in the world when the best Am Socc to watch is the Am Socc you would be watching anyway.