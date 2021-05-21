newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

What to watch this weekend

By Dave Clark
sounderatheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan, you take a week off from the What to Watch for your birthday and the whole of American Soccer turns upside-down. I’m sorry, the producer has indicated that life is pretty normal in the higher levels. The Seattle Sounders are on broadcast TV — again — this time facing off against Atlanta United on FOX/FOX Deportes at 1:30 PM PT Sunday, May 23. And of course, OL Reign at Portland Thorns is also on national TV (CBSSN on Sunday May 23 at 3 PM PT). All is right and just in the world when the best Am Socc to watch is the Am Socc you would be watching anyway.

www.sounderatheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Ketterer
Person
Cuauhtémoc Blanco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer#Soccer League#Fubo Tv#Youtube Tv#Watch Tv#Live Tv#Home Games#Fun Home#Fun Time#The Seattle Sounders#Atlanta United#Fox Fox Deportes#Portland Thorns#Cbssn#Tacoma Defiance#Portland Timbers#Abc Espn#Watchespn Espn3#Inter Miami Fc#Univision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NWSL
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerAwful Announcing

Clint Dempsey is joining the CBS coverage of the Concacaf Nations League

On Monday, CBS Sports announced their broadcasters for the Concacaf Nations League, and perhaps the most surprising name is former USMNT star Clint Dempsey. Dempsey will work in the studio for the Nations League, which run from June 3rd-6th. The ever present Kate Abdo will work as the CBS studio host for the Nations League, with Dempsey, Charlie Davies, and Oguchi Onyewu working as analysts. Janelly Farias will also contribute to the studio show (dubbed Concacaf Today), which will air from Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High (which is hosting the four games of the Finals).
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

CBS Sports announces Concacaf Nations League commentators and studio analysts

CBS Sports revealed its announce team for live Concacaf Men’s Nations League Finals coverage from Denver, airing June 3-6 across multiple ViacomCBS platforms, with every match on Paramount+ and two out of the four matches on CBS Sports Network. Analysts Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies, Oguchi Onyewu, and host Kate Abdo...
MLSfccincinnati.com

Stam, Cameron earn MLS TOTW honors

FC Cincinnati defender Geoff Cameron has been named to Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week presented by Audi for Week 6. Additionally, head coach Jaap Stam was named the coach for the Team of the Week. Cameron’s selection marks the second occasion that FC Cincinnati players have been named to MLS’ weekly team this season.
MLShighpresssoccer.com

Where the battle in MLS’s Western Conference stands after Week 6

With the Seattle Sounders sitting comfortably atop the standings, even after a 1-1 home draw with Atlanta United over the weekend, one of the most interesting storylines to watch in MLS is the series of teams directly below them. Any number of them, including some underperforming and overperforming sides, could challenge for one of the top spots in the competitive Western Conference.
MLSchatsports.com

Three Observations from the Houston Dynamo’s win over the Vancouver Whitecaps

The Houston Dynamo bounced back from their loss against the Colorado Rapids with sound strategy and a deserved three points at BBVA Stadium against the Vancouver Whitecaps in their 2-1 win this past Saturday. Here are a few of my brief thoughts from the win, but mostly I’m happy that the Dynamo have surprised me this season with their form specifically at home.
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

CBS Sports announces extensive coverage of UEFA Champions League Final

CBS Sports’ first full season of UEFA Champions League coverage culminates this week with the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City vs. Chelsea, airing on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ on Saturday, May 29 at 3:00 PM, ET. Pregame coverage begins at 1:30 PM, ET...
MLSchatsports.com

MLS Power Rankings: Seattle Stays on Top, LAFC Surges into Top 10

The elite teams in Major League Soccer are starting to rise to the top of the standings. Since Week 1, the Seattle Sounders have been the class of the league, and they lead the Supporters' Shield standings with 17 points through six weeks. Seattle still holds a comfortable four-point lead...
MLSPioneer Press

Allianz Field in contention to host 2022 MLS All-Star Game

Minnesota United has been pursing the 2022 MLS All-Star Game to be played at Allianz Field in St. Paul, a source told the Pioneer Press on Tuesday. The Loons, who opened their privately financed $250 million venue in the Midway neighborhood in 2019, could follow two other new soccer-specific stadiums in hosting the summer event.
MLSgananoquereporter.com

Vancouver Whitecaps finally score from the field, but problems persist

It developed exactly the way the Vancouver Whitecaps had envisioned when formulating their aggressive, high-pressing style of play: a forced turnover, lightning-quick transition, and a goal. The sequence began when Ryan Raposo took advantage of a poor back-pass by Houston Dynamo midfielder Matías Vera, then an equally poor first touch...
MLSThe Mane Land

Lion Links: 5/26/21

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope everyone’s week is off to a good start as we are halfway towards Memorial Day weekend. I’ve been getting myself settled in at my new apartment in the Chicago area and am looking forward to starting my new job next week. We have plenty to cover today, so let’s get right to the links.
NBC Sports

MLS schedule 2021, odds, how to watch

Major League Soccer’s 26th season is officially underway, as defending MLS champions Columbus Crew forge their title defense with a typically deep chasing pack hot on their heels. The 2021 regular season officially kicked off last Friday, April 16, and is set to conclude with Decision Day on Nov. 7....
Soccerchatsports.com

Washington Spirit vs. Houston Dash 2021: Time, TV schedule and how to watch NWSL online

The Washington Spirit have a history of strange home games, but they’re in uncharted territory tonight as they “host” the Houston Dash...in Texas. Thanks to ongoing construction at Segra Field and a dispute with D.C. United over strings attached to moving this game to Audi Field, the Spirit are the home team on paper in a game that will be at Houston’s stadium, with Houston’s fans.
NBAPosted by
Tom's Guide

Bucks vs Heat live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs game 3 online

The Bucks vs Heat live stream will begin Thursday, May 27th at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. It will air on TNT. The Bucks vs Heat live stream has Miami fans hoping for a change in this series’ dynamic as their team comes home down 2-0. Milwaukee will simply be looking for more of the same in this NBA playoffs live stream.
MLSthestatszone.com

2021 American MLS – Chicago Fire vs Montreal Preview & Predictionm

Where is Chicago Fire vs Montreal being played? Soldier Field, Chicago. Where can I get tickets for Chicago Fire vs Montreal? The latest ticket information can be found on each club’s official website. What TV channel is Chicago Fire vs Montreal on in the UK? Sky Sports & FreeSports share...
MLSOttumwa Courier

FC Cincinnati and the New England Revolution square off

New England Revolution (4-1-2) vs. FC Cincinnati (1-3-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +267, New England -109, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati hit the pitch. FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-5-4 at home. FC...