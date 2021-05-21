newsbreak-logo
Washington Nationals' lineup for tonight's series opener with the Baltimore Orioles...

By Patrick Reddington
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA loss in the series finale with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday left the Washington Nationals 3-4 on their road trip to Arizona and Illinois, but now they’re back in the nation’s capital for nine games. Up first is three with the Baltimore Orioles, starting with tonight’s 7:05 PM ET matchup, which features the return of Stephen Strasburg after over a month on the Injured List for the 32-year-old right-hander.

