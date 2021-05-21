Children’s TherAplay celebrates completion of $3.4M expansion
The Children’s TherAplay Foundation held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony May 12 to celebrate the Dobbs & Aletto Family Children’s Clinic. The clinic at 9919 Towne Rd. recently underwent a $3.4 million renovation and expansion to better serve children with special needs. It features a waiting area, a parent viewing area, seven private treatment rooms, a gymnasium, a sensory gymnasium, a life-skills room outfitted with common household appliances and a room for speech therapy, which will be added to the Children’s TherAplay programming later this year.www.youarecurrent.com