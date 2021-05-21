newsbreak-logo
[MSI] PSG Helper: "Next time, I think we will perform better and achieve better results."

By Nick Geracie
invenglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSG Talon exceeded expectations for the Pacific Championship Series representative at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational by qualifying for the Knockout Stage, but after a hard-fought semifinal against Royal Never Give Up, PSG Talon was eliminated 3-1 and will have to settle for a top 4 finish. After its loss to RNG and subsequent elimination from MSI 2021, PSG Talon addressed the media in a post-match press conference.

