[MSI] PSG Helper: "Next time, I think we will perform better and achieve better results."
PSG Talon exceeded expectations for the Pacific Championship Series representative at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational by qualifying for the Knockout Stage, but after a hard-fought semifinal against Royal Never Give Up, PSG Talon was eliminated 3-1 and will have to settle for a top 4 finish. After its loss to RNG and subsequent elimination from MSI 2021, PSG Talon addressed the media in a post-match press conference.www.invenglobal.com