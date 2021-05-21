newsbreak-logo
See Beaches, Summits, and Deserts on San Diego’s Best Hikes

By Backpacker Contributors
Cover picture for the articleTest the PCT waters on the Noble Canyon-Indian Creek-Pine Mountain Loop. Fresh mountain air, shrub-covered backcountry, jagged peaks, and a killer climbing workout aren’t this 12-mile route’s only perks. An hour’s drive from San Diego proper, this dayhike tours pine and oak stands, recovering burn zones, wildflower meadows, and far-stretching canyons in the Laguna Mountains—all in rare solitude. As you head north along the Pine Mountain Trail, look west to take in Cuyamaca Peak, jutting 6,512 feet skyward from the surrounding ridgelines. The views step up again at mile 5 when you meet up with the PCT: Watch in awe as the Lagunas begin to take up the entire eastern horizon. For an optional side trip, the short but strenuous 2.4-mile climb to the summit of Garnet Peak (5,800 feet) lets you snag the trail’s prime lunch spot while savoring the best Anza-Borrego Desert views in San Diego County. Continuing south on the PCT, head across a 5600-foot-high ridge, where the mountain drops thousands of feet away to a scrubland valley. Storm Canyon lies 3,000 feet below you to the east; Monument Peak (6,200 feet), the last major summit seen from the loop, becomes more and more visible to the south as you get closer to Oasis Springs and the finish. —Rajeev Jain.

