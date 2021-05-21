newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil Jumps on Weather Concerns in Gulf of Mexico

By Jessica Resnick-Ault
marinelink.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil prices jumped 2% on Friday after three days of losses, driven higher as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, but were on track for a weekly fall as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress a nuclear deal.

www.marinelink.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Oil Markets#Gulf Of Mexico#U S Crude Oil#Crude Oil Prices#U S Oil Production#Crude Oil Production#Price Futures Group#Baker Hughes Co#The European Union#Jpmorgan#Barclays#Wti#Nhc#Iranian Crude Supplies#Brent Crude Futures#Natural Gas#U S Inflation Data#Storm#U S Energy Firms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

Mexico Private Sector Oil Output up 10.5% in April

Private sector oil production in Mexico averaged 61,501 b/d during April, up from 55,682 b/d in April 2020, a 10.5% year/year increase, according to data from upstream regulator Comisión Nacional de Hidrocarburos (CNH). This marks the first time that monthly private sector production has surpassed 60,000 b/d since Mexico’s 2013-2014...
Industryspglobal.com

Crude falls as stronger dollar outweighs bullish EIA data

0203 GMT: Crude oil futures were lower during the mid-morning trade in Asia May 27 as a stronger US dollar dampened demand, outweighing the bullish sentiment generated by the data from the Energy Information Administration, or EIA. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At...
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

Petroleum Demand in U.S. Jumps Again as Pandemic’s Grip on Travel Loosens, EIA Says

U.S. petroleum demand climbed higher for a second consecutive week and oil inventories declined in tandem, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday. EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) that overall petroleum demand for the period ended May 21 rose 3.5% week/week after jumping 10% a week earlier, lifted by mounting demand for gasoline and a surge in consumption of jet fuel. Demand for gasoline last week increased 3% from the prior week, while jet fuel demand bounced 18% higher.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Continue Ascent in Midweek Trading

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed to the highest in more than a week as shrinking crude inventories and further signs of a demand pick-up in the U.S. countered concerns around the prospect of more Iranian supply. Futures in New York closed above $66 a barrel after swinging between small gains and...
Energy IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries

Crude prices fell on Thursday as Japan extended Covid-related restrictions while Australia’s Victoria state imposed fresh lockdowns. Worries about Iranian supply may hinder the upside as WTI arrives ata key resistance level of $ 66.50. EIA reported a larger-than-expected draw in crude inventories for the week ending May 21st. Crude...
Energy Industrymarinelink.com

LNG Demand in Asia to Slow Down Next Year

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) demand growth in Asia will slow down next year as the economic recovery stagnates and the capacity of competing fuels nuclear and coal expand in Japan and South Korea, research consultancy Wood Mackenzie said on Thursday. LNG demand in Asia is expected to rise by 12...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude MOC: Sour crude complex slips amid tepid spot activity

Benchmark cash Dubai premium against Dubai futures slipped at the Asian close May 27 amid easing spot trading levels. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed July cash Dubai at a premium of 91 cents/b to the same-month Dubai futures at the 4.30...
Energy Industryactionforex.com

Rise in Petroleum Demand Signals Pickup in US Economic Activities

The report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total crude oil and petroleum products (ex. SPR) stocks slumped -7.67 mmb to 1275.92 mmb in the week ended May 21. Crude oil inventory fell -1.66 mmb (consensus: -1.05 mmb) to 484.35 mmb. Stockpile decreased in 4 out of 5 PADDs. PADD 2 (Midwest) and PADD 3 (Gulf Coast) saw declines of -1.69 mmb and -1.9 mmb, respectively. Cushing stock dropped -1.01 mmb to 44.76 mmb. Utilization rate added +0.7 percentage point to 87% while crude production steadied at 11M bpd for the week. Crude oil imports decreased -0.14M bpd to 6.27M bpd in the week.
Energy Industryetftrends.com

A Weakening Dollar Could Boost Oil Prices and ‘DBO’

While a weakening dollar can strengthen commodities like gold, it can also be an indirect play on oil through assets like the Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO). A weaker greenback means that other developed markets and emerging markets can purchase dollar-denominated assets like oil. In addition, tighter supply can keep oil prices elevated for some time.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

The Marcellus/Utica’s Biggest Competitor for LNG Exports…Alaska?!

LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports are an important and growing market for Marcellus/Utica natural gas. Two LNG export facilities currently export 100% M-U molecules: Cove Point, Maryland, and Elba Island, Georgia. However, our molecules make their way via a network of pipelines to several Gulf Coast LNG export facilities too, including the largest LNG export facility in the U.S., Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass. But is there a cloud on the horizon that threatens even more M-U gas from being liquefied and exported? Perhaps, and it comes from Alaska.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures pare losses as EIA reports weekly declines in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 1.7 million barrels for the week ended May 21. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 2.2 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 439,000-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA reported that gasoline supply also declined by 1.7 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles fell by 3 million barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey had expected weekly supply declines of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some of their early declines after the data, with July West Texas Intermediate crude down 26 cents, or 0.4%, at $65.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices were trading at $65.59 before the supply data.
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Testing Top of Triangle

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fluctuated during the trading session on Tuesday, as we are at the top of a massive ascending triangle. It should not be a huge surprise that we could not break out to the upside, because we are in the midst of the Iranian nuclear deal talks. There are a lot of questions as to whether or not Iran will comply, but if they do, then a flood of fresh Iranian crude could jump into the marketplace, causing a little bit more supply than the market currently enjoys.
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

Novak: Global oil deficit seen at 1 MMbpd

Global oil deficit is currently seen at around 1 million barrels per day, Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak told reporters. He added that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, should take into account possible increase in oil production by Iran when considering its further steps. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova Writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Louise Heavens)