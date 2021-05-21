newsbreak-logo
Ontario resuming use of AstraZeneca, but only as second dose

By ROB GILLIES - Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s most populous province is resuming use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but only as a second dose for those who’d received it initially. Ontario and several other provinces stopped giving out first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca earlier this month on concerns over reported links to rare blood clots, which previously led some European countries to restrict its use. The halt was also based on the increased supply of alternative vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna and a downward trend in cases. The province also has delayed giving second vaccine doses in order to get as many people covered by a first shot as possible.

